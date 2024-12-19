Media reports Russia’s Oreshnik strike increases bunker selling in America

(MENAFN) The November combat test of Russia's Oreshnik hypersonic missile, which targeted a Ukrainian military facility, has led to a significant increase in demand for nuclear bunkers in the United States. According to Ron Hubbard, CEO of Atlas Survival Shelters in Texas, sales surged fourfold within hours of the strike, with customers ordering new bunkers and upgrades to existing ones. Before the strike, Hubbard typically sold one shelter per day, but this event led to multiple orders in just 24 hours.



The Oreshnik missile, capable of carrying both nuclear and conventional warheads and traveling at speeds ten times the speed of sound, has raised concerns about the threat of nuclear and long-range missile attacks. While the missile's destructive power may have fueled interest in survival shelters, experts note that no commercially available bunker could withstand a hypersonic missile strike. Despite this, the US bunker market is projected to grow, with the ongoing geopolitical tensions driving more people to invest in protection from potential threats like nuclear war or civil unrest.

