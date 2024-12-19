Mrna Sequencing Market To Reach USD 7.19 Bn By 2032 Demand For Advanced Sequencing Technologies & Genomics Applications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

mRNA Sequencing 2024

mRNA sequencing is the technique used for examining the transcriptomes of biological processes, states, and over a broad range of study designs.

The mRNA Sequencing Market was valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.19 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

mRNA Sequencing Market Overview:

The mRNA Sequencing Market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by increasing demand for advanced sequencing solutions to support biomedical research, drug development, and clinical diagnostics. The market is fueled by advancements in sequencing technologies, enabling higher accuracy, speed, and cost-effectiveness. The proliferation of RNA-based therapeutic research, including mRNA vaccines and personalized medicine, has further boosted demand for sequencing solutions.

Supply-side factors, such as the continuous development of cutting-edge platforms and consumables, contribute to market expansion. Demand is growing rapidly from academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare facilities seeking to leverage mRNA sequencing for gene expression analysis, disease research, and therapeutic development. Market players are actively innovating to enhance workflow efficiency, scalability, and data analysis capabilities, meeting the evolving needs of genomics researchers and clinicians. The integration of sequencing technologies into precision medicine and the growing adoption of cloud-based bioinformatics tools are expected to drive significant growth in the market over the coming years.Get a Sample Report of mRNA Sequencing Market@Key Players Listed in mRNA Sequencing Market Are:.Solvay.Kureha Corporation.Toray Industries, Inc..Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings.SGL Group.Royal DSM.Formosa Plastics Corporation.Hexcel Corporation.Evonik Industries.Teijin Limited.SABIC.Takara Bio Inc..Illumina, Inc..QIAGEN.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.QuantabioSegment AnalysisBy Product & ServicePlatforms and consumables dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2023, driven by their critical role in the sequencing process. These components are essential for ensuring precision, efficiency, and high-throughput capabilities in mRNA sequencing. Continuous technological advancements in sequencing platforms and the availability of specialized consumables sustain their leading position.RNA sequencing services are expanding rapidly, catering to researchers and clinicians who outsource sequencing tasks. This segment's growth is attributed to the demand for cost-effective, high-quality solutions without the need for in-house infrastructure, supported by the growing trend toward outsourcing among academic and industrial users.By TechnologySBS held a 34.3% market share in 2023, making it the leading technology segment. Its widespread adoption stems from its reliability, accuracy, and capacity for high-throughput sequencing, which are vital for diverse applications in genomics.Nanopore sequencing is the fastest-growing technology due to its unique advantages, including real-time data acquisition, long-read capabilities, and portability. Its applications in diverse research and clinical settings are driving adoption, making it a prominent growth driver in the market.By ApplicationWith a 30.1% share in 2023, expression profiling analysis led the market. This segment is pivotal for understanding gene expression patterns, providing critical insights for research and diagnostics, and maintaining its stronghold in the market.Small RNA sequencing is growing rapidly as researchers delve deeper into the regulatory roles of small noncoding RNAs. This segment's growth is fueled by its utility in disease research and therapeutic development.By End-UserPharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accounted for 52.1% of the market share in 2023, leveraging mRNA sequencing to advance genetic target identification and biomarker discovery.Hospitals and clinics are witnessing the fastest growth, driven by the adoption of mRNA sequencing for clinical diagnostics and personalized medicine. The increasing focus on precision medicine in healthcare settings supports this segment's rapid expansion.Do you have any specific queries or need customization research on mRNA Sequencing Market, Enquire Now@Key Market Segmentation:By Product & Service:.Sample Preparation.Application.Method.Sequencing Platforms & Consumables for RNA Sequencing.RNA Sequencing Services.Data Analysis, Storage, and ManagementBy Technology:.Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS).Ion Semiconductor Sequencing.Single-molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing.Nanopore SequencingBy Application:.De Novo Transcriptome Assembly.Expression Profiling Analysis.Variant Calling & Transcriptome Epigenetics.Small RNA SequencingBy End User:.Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes.Hospitals & Clinics.Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies.OthersRegional AnalysisThe North American region dominated the mRNA sequencing market due to the presence of leading sequencing technology providers, robust research funding, and widespread adoption in clinical and academic settings. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant investments in genomics and personalized medicine.The Asia-Pacific region is poised for rapid growth, supported by increasing government investments in biotechnology, rising healthcare expenditure, and the growing demand for advanced sequencing solutions. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are emerging as key contributors, driven by expanding research initiatives and the integration of sequencing technologies into healthcare.Buy Now Enterprise-User PDF of mRNA Sequencing Market@Recent Developments in the mRNA Sequencing Market.May 2023: Twist Bioscience introduced a comprehensive suite of RNA sequencing tools, including the Twist RNA Exome, RNA Library Prep Kit, and Ribosomal RNA and Hemoglobin Depletion Kit. These products cater to diverse sample types, ensuring compatibility with even low-quality samples..September 2023: Foundation Medicine, Inc. launched FoundationOne RNA, a research-focused RNA test. The test supports biomarker discovery by analyzing 318 genes for fusion detection and providing gene expression reporting for over 1,500 genes..June 2023: Illumina, Inc. unveiled the NovaSeq X Series, a state-of-the-art sequencing platform designed to enhance throughput and cost-efficiency, targeting large-scale genomic studies, including RNA sequencing applications..July 2023: Oxford Nanopore Technologies introduced an upgraded version of its PromethION platform, enhancing read accuracy and expanding its application scope in mRNA sequencing for both research and clinical settings..October 2023: Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of its Ion Torrent Genexus System, offering integrated solutions for next-generation sequencing, including RNA sequencing, to streamline workflows in clinical and research labs..November 2023: PacBio released its Revio sequencing system, focusing on long-read sequencing capabilities to support in-depth transcriptomic and genomic analyses, particularly in mRNA sequencing projects.Table of Content1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. mRNA Sequencing Market Segmentation, By Product & Service8. mRNA Sequencing Market Segmentation, By Technology9. mRNA Sequencing Market Segmentation, By Application10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profile12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionNeed More Insights on mRNA Sequencing Market, Request an Analyst Call@About Us:SNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. 