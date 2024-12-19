Bioceramics Market Insights (2024-2032) By Material, Biocompatibility, Application, And Region, With Competitive Intelligence

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioceramics Insights by Material, Biocompatibility, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioceramics market size reached US$ 18 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 30.9 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.19% during 2023-2032.

The competitive landscape of the industry has been examined along with the profiles of key players; CAM Bioceramics B.V., Carborundum Universal Limited (Murugappa Group), CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Straumann and Stryker Corporation.



The escalating requirement for biocompatible materials to increase acceptance by the patients' bodies, as well as lower the occurrence of post-surgery infections is primarily driving the global bioceramics market. Moreover, the growing incidences of musculoskeletal conditions, including osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, back and neck pain, etc., especially among the geriatric population, are also creating a positive outlook for the global market. Besides this, the emerging trend of early surgical intervention by doctors in case of joint replacements is fueling the utilization of knee, shoulder, and hip implants, which in turn, is propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, the changing food consumption patterns along with the lack of nutrition in diet have resulted in the increasing cases of cavity formation and deteriorated dental health. This, in turn, has led to the elevating need for crowns, bridges, and bristles, eventually contributing to the rising penetration of bioceramics in dental care. Additionally, the escalating popularity of carbon bioceramics owing to its lightweight nature, which offers convenience to patients and surgeons in terms of implant positioning, is also acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the introduction of new advanced materials, including zirconia toughened alumina and calcium phosphate coatings, is projected to cater to the growth of the global bioceramics market in the coming years.

