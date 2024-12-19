(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-Enhanced Precision Software is Europe's Path to Revolutionizing Patient Care by 2033, with Revenues Reaching $1.22 Billion Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Trends in Europe's Precision Medicine Software Market: Focus on Product Type, Application, End User, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Europe precision medicine software was valued at $460.9 million in 2024 and is expected to reach $1.22 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.47% between 2024 and 2033. The market for precision medicine software in Europe is expanding significantly due to developments in data analytics, genomics, and tailored healthcare strategies.



Precision medicine software adoption is being accelerated by Europe's strong healthcare system and rising investments in digital health initiatives. Through programs like Horizon Europe, governments and organizations throughout the continent are giving genetic research and precision healthcare top priority, which is encouraging innovation in the field. The software's capabilities are further improved by the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), which permits real-time data analysis and customized treatment planning.

In Europe, pharmacogenomics, chronic disease management, uncommon disease detection, and oncology are among the main uses of precision medicine software. The increased emphasis on precision healthcare, along with developments in bioinformatics and big data, is propelling market expansion despite obstacles such data privacy issues and high implementation costs.

The market for precision medicine software is expected to be crucial in improving patient care and advancing personalized medicine, as Europe continues to lead the world in the adoption of cutting-edge healthcare technologies.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis The companies profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genedata AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

QIAGEN N.V. SOPHiA GENETICS SA Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 58 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $460.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Scope and Definition

1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Rise in Personalized Healthcare

1.1.2 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode-Based Platforms Elevating Data Accessibility

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.3 Regulatory Landscape

1.4 Market Dynamics Overview

1.4.1 Market Drivers

1.4.1.1 Utilizing Artificial Intelligence and Precision Medicine Together

1.4.1.2 Enhancement in the Precision Medicine Field Using Integrated and Automated Solutions

1.4.2 Market Restraints

1.4.2.1 Data Safety and Privacy Concerns

1.4.3 Market Opportunities

1.4.3.1 Leveraging Electronic Health Records in the Market

2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Drivers and Restraints

2.3 Europe

2.3.1 Regional Overview

2.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.3.4 Application

2.3.5 Product

2.3.6 France

2.3.7 Germany

2.3.8 U.K.

2.3.9 Spain

2.3.10 Italy

2.3.11 Rest-of-Europe

3 Markets Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

3.2.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

3.2.1.1 Overview

3.2.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Target Customers

3.2.1.4 Key Personnel

3.2.1.5 Analyst View

3.2.2 Genedata AG

3.2.2.1 Overview

3.2.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.2.3 Target Customers

3.2.2.4 Key Personnel

3.2.2.5 Analyst View

3.2.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3.2.3.1 Overview

3.2.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.3.3 Target Customers

3.2.3.4 Key Personnel

3.2.3.5 Analyst View

3.2.4 QIAGEN N.V.

3.2.4.1 Overview

3.2.4.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.4.3 Target Customers

3.2.4.4 Key Personnel

3.2.4.5 Analyst View

3.2.5 SOPHiA GENETICS SA

3.2.5.1 Overview

3.2.5.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.5.3 Target Customers

3.2.5.4 Key Personnel

3.2.5.5 Analyst View

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Data Sources

4.1.1 Primary Data Sources

4.1.2 Secondary Data Sources

4.1.3 Data Triangulation

4.2 Market Estimation and Forecast

List of Figures

Figure 1: Precision Medicine Software Market (by Region), $Million, 2023, 2027, and 2033

Figure 2: Europe Precision Medicine Software Market (by Delivery Mode), $Million, 2023, 2027, and 2033

Figure 3: Europe Precision Medicine Software Market (by Application), $Million, 2023, 2027, and 2033

Figure 4: Europe Precision Medicine Software Market (by End User), $Million, 2023, 2027, and 2033

Figure 5: Key Events of Precision Medicine Software Market, 2023 and 2024

Figure 6: Role of Precision Medicine Software in Personalized Care

Figure 7: Benefits of Using Cloud-Based Delivery Mode Technology in Healthcare

Figure 8: Supply Chain and Risks within the Supply Chain

Figure 9: Precision Medicine Software (by Year), January 2021-December 2023

Figure 10: Impact Analysis of Market Navigating Factors, 2023-2033

Figure 11: Benefits of Integrating AI with Precision Medicine

Figure 12: Two Key Strategies for Empowering Precision Medicine

Figure 13: France Precision Medicine Software Market, $Million, 2023-2033

Figure 14: Germany Precision Medicine Software Market, $Million, 2023-2033

Figure 15: U.K. Precision Medicine Software Market, $Million, 2023-2033

Figure 16: Spain Precision Medicine Software Market, $Million, 2023-2033

Figure 17: Italy Precision Medicine Software Market, $Million, 2023-2033

Figure 18: Rest-of-Europe Precision Medicine Software Market, $Million, 2023-2033

Figure 19: Strategic Initiatives, 2021-2023

Figure 20: Share of Strategic Initiatives, 2021-2023

Figure 21: Data Triangulation

Figure 22: Top-Down and Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 23: Assumptions and Limitations

List of Tables

Table 1: Market Snapshot

Table 2: Opportunities across Regions

Table 3: Precision Medicine Software Market Trend Analysis

Table 4: Cloud-Based Delivery Mode-Based Platform

Table 5: Role of EHRs in Advancing Precision Medicine

Table 6: Precision Medicine Software (by Region), $Million, 2023-2033

Table 7: Europe Precision Medicine Software Market (by Application), $Million, 2023-2033

Table 8: Europe Precision Medicine Software Market (by End User), $Million, 2023-2033

Table 9: Europe Precision Medicine Software Market (by Delivery Mode), $Million, 2023-2033

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

European Precision Medicine Software Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900