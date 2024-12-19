Hungary ‘found a way’ to attain gas from Russia

(MENAFN) Hungary's Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, announced that Hungary and Russia have found ways to address the issues created by US sanctions on Gazprombank, which had disrupted payments for Russian and transit fees. The sanctions, imposed in late November, had blocked payments for gas purchases from Gazprom, as well as fees for gas transit through Hungary and Slovakia, and for Hungary’s Paks Nuclear Power Plant.



Szijjarto revealed that Hungary has already resolved three out of the four main issues and is working on selecting the best solution for the remaining one. He confirmed that his recent discussions in Moscow with Russian officials reassured Hungary that Russia is committed to continuing gas deliveries and honoring existing agreements. Szijjarto argued that the US sanctions were aimed at pressuring central and southeastern European countries to abandon Russian energy in favor of more expensive American alternatives, but Hungary has no intention of giving up its reliable and competitively priced Russian gas supply. Hungary, which has a long-term contract with Gazprom, imported over 6.2 billion cubic meters of Russian gas in 2024, with deliveries mainly through the Turkish Stream pipeline. The next payment to Russia is due on December 20, and Hungary is confident a solution will be reached by then.

