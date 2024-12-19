RAKEZ strengthens UK economic ties through successful London roadshow

(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 19 December 2024: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently concluded a five-day roadshow in London. The economic zone team, led by its Group CEO Ramy Jallad, engaged in a series of B2B meetings, media engagements, and a celebratory event at the UAE Embassy in London to commemorate the UAE’s 53rd Union Day. This strategic visit aimed to enhance economic collaboration between Ras Al Khaimah and the United Kingdom, showcasing the emirate as an ideal destination for British investment.



The roadshow highlighted Ras Al Khaimah’s strengths as a business hub, emphasising its favourable tax environment, streamlined logistics, and strategic location offering access to regional and global markets. With its robust and diversified non-oil economy, the emirate provides fertile ground for growth in key sectors such as tourism, real estate, advanced manufacturing, education, and technology. The team also showcased RAKEZ’s role in facilitating foreign investment by providing an efficient and supportive ecosystem for businesses looking to establish and expand in the UAE.



Reflecting on the trip, Jallad said, “The UAE and the UK share a partnership that has thrived for over 52 years, strengthened by recent collaborations in trade, energy, climate action, and cultural exchange. Ras Al Khaimah is at the forefront of this relationship, offering British businesses a strategic gateway to the Middle East and beyond. At RAKEZ, we are proud to support over 2,200 companies from the UK—ranging from SMEs to global leaders—providing them with the tools, infrastructure, and environment needed to succeed. This roadshow reaffirms our commitment to nurturing these ties and exploring new opportunities for mutual growth and cooperation.”



The UAE is a key trading partner for the UK, ranking as its 18th-largest trading partner. With more than 5,000 UK enterprises operating in the UAE and a vibrant community of 120,000 British nationals, the bilateral relationship between the two nations continues to flourish. Current negotiations for a UK-GCC Free Trade Agreement and the UK-UAE Sovereign Trade Agreement further underscore the deepening economic ties.



Ras Al Khaimah is home to a growing number of British companies, with RAKEZ hosting thousands of UK-linked businesses across various sectors. Prominent names include Ahmad Tea, a global tea producer; A2C, the world’s leading laptop remanufacturer; and Spatial Composite, a specialist in aircraft cabin simulators. The emirate is also home to manufacturers like Manchester Paperbags and JRL Fabrications, as well as international social enterprises such as Waste to Wonder.



Known for its exceptional safety standards and quality of life, Ras Al Khaimah has become a preferred destination for British investors, professionals, and families. The emirate offers a supportive ecosystem for businesses and a vibrant community environment, making it an ideal base for both work and living.



The London roadshow highlighted the long-lasting UAE-UK partnership while showcasing Ras Al Khaimah as a dynamic hub for international business. By fostering meaningful connections and promoting the emirate’s unique advantages, RAKEZ continues to attract global enterprises, paving the way for greater economic collaboration and shared success.



