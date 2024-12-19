Kingswood U.S. Adds $1.4 Billion With Recruitment Of 28 Financial Advisors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingswood U.S., part of a of independent wealth management firms that oversees more than $15 billion in client assets globally, today announced the recruitment of 28 advisors in 2024, supervising nearly $1.4 billion in client assets. The newest members of the Kingswood U.S. network are highly experienced advisors offering services in financial planning, wealth management, and tax planning across the United States.

Headquartered in New York, Kingswood U.S. supports more than 200 financial advisors under the Kingswood Wealth Advisors (KWA) brand.

"At Kingswood, our primary goal is to equip financial advisors with the resources they need to provide exceptional client service," said Michael Nessim, CEO, President and Managing Partner of Kingswood U.S. "I am delighted to warmly welcome these outstanding professionals to our ever-growing network, as they embrace the future of wealth management with a firm that truly understands their ambition and commitment to achieving excellent results."

In addition to 18 financial advisors of Nashville, Tennessee-based Eudaimonia Partners and Eudaimonia Advisors ("Eudaimonia"), Kingswood U.S. welcomes 10 advisors to its network.

The financial advisors joining Kingswood U.S. include a practice serving high-net-worth clients in Santa Barbara, Calif., focused on wealth management and financial advice, an advisor specializing in planning and asset management for retirees and pre-retirees in American Fork, Utah, and a retirement specialist serving families and business owners in Festus, Mo.

The newest members of Kingswood U.S. said Kingswood's tools and platforms will help them focus on building strong client relationships and meeting client goals. They also cited the chance to access a wider array of services and solutions as a key factor in their choice to join the leading network of advisors. Advisors have noted that the platform's comprehensive features, including access to insurance and alternative investments, continue to support them in growing their market presence and outreach.

About Kingswood U.S. / Kingswood Group

Kingswood U.S., part of the Kingswood Group, is a network of wealth management firms that includes an SEC-registered RIA and a FINRA-licensed broker-dealer, offering comprehensive wealth management and business-building services designed specifically for the independent financial advisor. With our parent company, we represent more than $15 billion in AUM, and support 400 registered individuals. Kingswood has the resources and capital of a very large financial services firm and the personalized touch and feel of a boutique company. Kingswood has earned a reputation as a firm built for advisors by advisors.

