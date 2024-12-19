Drofa Comms Closes 2024 With Record Growth And Big Plans For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2024 draws to a close, Drofa Comms concludes the year with record-breaking achievements and sets ambitious plans for the future.

In 2024, the agency achieved an impressive growth rate of 69.5% and doubled the number of supported clients, which reflects the growing demand for its services and the ability to meet these needs. This growth has been widely recognized by players in PR and fintech.

PRovoke ranked Drofa as the third-fastest growing PR agency in the UK, one of the Top PR Consultancies in the EMEA region. Several months later, Drofa was also acknowledged as one of the Top 10 Fastest Growing PR Agencies in 2024-2025 by the California Business Journal.

Going beyond its direct operations as a PR consultancy, Drofa Comms has also launched three impactful projects this year:



Women Leading the Way (female leadership and gender diversity in fintech)

Crypto Edu (digital asset education) Communicate Fintech

(a hub for fintech thought leaders to connect).

These initiatives reflect Drofa's commitment to empowering the fintech community and fostering growth in this sector. Between partnering with prominent organisations like CryptoUK to launch Crypto Edu and holding two successful Communicate Fintech events, the agency has cemented its position as a thought leader.

Drofa Comms also takes a proactive approach to expanding its reach by actively participating in premier industry events. In 2024, the agency's representative visited a number of venues, including iFX EXPO 2024 , FundForum , Fintech Fringe , and Token2049 . These events have brought together many representatives from all parts of the global financial ecosystem, providing countless opportunities to share insights and build connections.

As 2025 approaches, Drofa Comms has declared it the "Year of Efficiency," making it a priority to further streamline its operations and build impactful strategies for even greater results.

"2024 was a year of steady growth for us in all regards, be it clients, employees, or turnover. The launch of our three industry initiatives was a major step forward and a way to broadly share Drofa's core values and its mission. These projects have become a fertile ground for conversations that we believe are critical in today's fintech landscape. In 2025, our team is going to focus on expanding these efforts even further," – stated Valentina Drofa, CEO and Co-Founder of Drofa Comms.

SOURCE Drofa Comms

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED