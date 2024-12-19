Dr. Rajan Bhatt Named CEO Of Orthoarizona

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Renowned Physician-Entrepreneur to Lead One of Nation's Largest Privately-Held Orthopedic Organizations

OrthoArizona , one of the nation's largest privately-held orthopedic groups, today announced the appointment of Dr. Rajan Bhatt as Chief Executive Officer. Bhatt brings a unique combination of medical expertise and proven business acumen to lead the organization's next phase of growth and operational advancement.

Founded in 1994, OrthoArizona has evolved into a comprehensive musculoskeletal care leader with nearly 100 orthopedic surgeons across nearly 30 locations throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area. This world-class organization is the team physician for the Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Rattlers and provides care for additional major professional sports franchises such as the LA Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Oakland A's and San Francisco Giants to name a few.

The organization encompasses multiple specialties including orthopedic surgery, interventional pain management, podiatric surgery, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The practice is on target to serve 766,000 patients in 2024, up from 674,000 in 2023, and will close out the year having performed nearly 52,000 surgeries, up from 41,792 in 2023. OrthoArizona is supported by over 40 physician assistants, 12 nurse practitioners, more than 140 physical therapists, 25 hand therapists, and specialized athletic training staff.

Dr. Bhatt's impressive success in scaling physician-led healthcare organizations while maintaining clinical excellence makes him the ideal choice to lead OrthoArizona," said OrthoArizona President Dr. Caleb Behrend. "His experience growing Spectrum Dermatology into Arizona's largest and best in class practice demonstrates exactly the kind of operational expertise we need as we continue expanding our comprehensive musculoskeletal services across the Valley.

Dr. Bhatt's credentials span both medicine and business leadership. A board-certified cardiologist by training, he previously founded and served as CEO of both Spectrum Dermatology and Valley Surgery Center. Under his leadership, Spectrum grew to become the largest privately-held, solely-owned dermatology practice in Arizona and one of the largest in the country, achieving a 39% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over nine years before a successful private equity acquisition in 2021.

His experience also spans 20 years in real estate ventures and industrial land development.

"OrthoArizona represents the pinnacle of orthopedic excellence, combining world-class physicians with comprehensive care services," said Dr. Bhatt. "By enhancing our operational infrastructure and implementing proven growth strategies, we have an unprecedented opportunity to elevate this already exceptional organization while maintaining our unwavering commitment to patient care."

As CEO, Dr. Bhatt plans to focus on enhancing operational excellence while maintaining OrthoArizona's reputation for clinical distinction. The organization will continue expanding its comprehensive services, which include specialized orthopedic care, InstantOrtho walk-in clinics, the region's only accredited foot-ankle fellowship program, interventional pain management, physical and hand therapy, and advanced imaging and surgical facilities.

About OrthoArizona

Founded in 1994, OrthoArizona is one of the nation's largest privately-held orthopedic groups, providing comprehensive musculoskeletal care across nearly 30 locations throughout metropolitan Phoenix. With nearly 100 orthopedic specialists and 1500 employees, OrthoArizona delivers expert care in orthopedics, sports medicine, spine care, interventional pain management, joint replacement, and physical therapy. The practice offers specialized services including InstantOrtho walk-in care, surgical centers, and advanced diagnostic imaging. OrthoArizona's commitment to exceptional, quality care has established it as the trusted provider for professional sports teams and athletes throughout the region. For more information, visit OrthoArizona .

