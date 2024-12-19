Fox Nuts Market Anticipated To Reach Close To US$265 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 8.33%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The fox nuts is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% between US$177.706 million in 2025 to US$265.120 million in 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the fox nuts market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% between 2025 and 2030, reaching US$265.120 million in 2030.Fox nuts or lotus seeds are a type of traditional medicinal plant, and part of cuisine, which is common in the Asian region. Fox nuts have multiple names, which include Euryale ferox, prickly waterlily, gorgon plant, and makhana, among others. The fox nuts offer multiple benefits to the consumers, which include providing a rich source of nutrients and containing higher antioxidants . Various studies conducted by multiple research organizations across the globe have also concluded that the consumption of fox nuts can also help in controlling blood sugar levels. It also helps in supporting weight management and features multiple anti-aging properties. Fox nuts also contain magnesium and potassium, which are considered key elements to support heart health. With the increasing global cases of cardiovascular or heart diseases, the demand for fox nuts in the global market is expected to surge massively.Access sample report or view details:The fox nuts market, under the product segment, is divided into inorganic and organic. Under the product segment of the global fox nuts market, the organic category is forecasted to attain a greater market share during the estimated time period. The organic fox nuts are grown organically, without adding any form of pesticides, fertilizers , and growth boosters. These form of fox nuts offers a greater nutritional value and are chemical-free. With the increasing consumer preferences towards organic agricultural and food products, the demand for organic fox nuts is expected to surge massively.Under the application segment, the fox nuts market is categorized into human consumption and industrial. The human consumption category under the application segment of the fox nuts market is anticipated to grow at a greater rate. With the increasing consumer preferences towards organic and medicinal agricultural products, the demand for fox nuts is also expected to increase massively. Fox nuts also help offer a wide range of health benefits to humans, as they feature a high source of nutrition and help in managing weight loss. Fox nuts also reduce the risk of heart disease and also include various anti-aging properties.The fox nuts market, under the distribution channel segment, is divided into online and offline. The offline category is further divided into hypermarkets, supermarkets, and others. Under the distribution channel segment of the global fox nuts market, the online category is estimated to grow at a significant rate. The online mode of distribution comprises various forms of e-commerce or retail platforms, which deliver products domestically and internationally. With the increasing global share of e-commerce retail in the online mode of distribution in the global fox nuts market is expected to grow.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global fox nuts market. The Asia Pacific region is among the biggest producers of fox nuts and suppliers to the world. India alone contributes to the biggest production of fox nuts, with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) of the Indian Government stating that the state of Bihar produces almost 90% of the total production of fox nuts or makhana. The agency further stated that in India, the total cultivation area of fox nuts in the nation was recorded at 15,000 Ha, with a yield of 120,000 MT annually. Similarly, the increasing demand and utilization of medicinal, herbal, and organic food products in the Asia Pacific region is also expected to boost the growth of the fox nuts market during the forecasted timeline.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the fox nuts market that have been covered are Satjeevan Organic, Maruti Makhana, Madhubani Makhana, Snackible, Millet Amma, Nutri Organic Farms, House of Rasda, Swad India, Vanya Organic, Elworld Organic, Shaktisudha Makhana, Harry Food Processing, I Say Organic, Karnavati Spices, and Mr. Makhana.The market analytics report segments the fox nuts market as follows:.By ProductoInorganicoOrganic.By ApplicationoHuman consumptionoIndustrial.By Distribution ChanneloOnlineoOffline.Hypermarkets.Supermarkets.Others.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUnited KingdomoGermanyoFranceoItalyoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoUAEoOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoIndiaoSouth KoreaoAustraliaoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Satjeevan Organic.Maruti Makhana.Madhubani Makhana.Snackible.Millet Amma.Nutri Organic Farms.House of Rasda.Swad India.Vanya Organic.Elworld Organic.Shaktisudha Makhana.Harry Food Processing.I Say Organic.Karnavati Spices.Mr. MakhanaExplore More Reports:.Dried Apricots Market:.Dried Grapes Market:.Dried Figs Market:

