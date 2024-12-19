US representatives get instructed to switch to encrypted communications

(MENAFN) The US has advised senior officials and other high-risk individuals to use encrypted messaging apps instead of regular phone calls and texts, following a major cybersecurity breach. The hack, allegedly carried out by the China-linked group 'Salt Typhoon', compromised systems used by US authorities for wiretapping, enabling the theft of call records and private communications of targeted individuals.



The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a new security advisory suggesting that officials switch to encrypted apps such as Telegram, Signal, or WhatsApp, which provide end-to-end encryption to secure communications. This breach was linked to China's cyber espionage activities, though Beijing has denied the allegations. The hack, described as one of the worst telecom breaches in US history, has raised concerns in Congress about improving security in US telecommunications.

