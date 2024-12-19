MFA: Unfounded US Allegations Against Azerbaijan Are Clear Example Of Double Standards
Date
12/19/2024 6:09:06 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Unfounded allegations by the US Against Azerbaijan are a clear
example of double standards, Azernews reports,
citing the statement made by Aykhan Hajizadə, the spokesperson for
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in
response to a post by the US Embassy in Azerbaijan on "X".
"Let us not forget that the real 'treachery' is the presentation
of lies as truth by institutions in the US that are touted as
'famous, honest, and impartial,' and the use of human rights as a
pretext for purely geopolitical purposes.
Unfounded allegations by the US against Azerbaijan, which
portrays itself as an international defender of human rights while
disregarding many human rights, are a clear example of double
standards. Criticism can only be effective as pressure if the
critic's intentions are pure and their morals are superior.
Learning from past mistakes is a fundamental condition for future
successful steps," the statement reads.
MENAFN19122024000195011045ID1109011414
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.