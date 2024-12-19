MFA: Unfounded US Allegations Against Azerbaijan Are Clear Example Of Double Standards

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Unfounded allegations by the US Against Azerbaijan are a clear example of double standards, Azernews reports, citing the statement made by Aykhan Hajizadə, the spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in response to a post by the US Embassy in Azerbaijan on "X".

"Let us not forget that the real 'treachery' is the presentation of lies as truth by institutions in the US that are touted as 'famous, honest, and impartial,' and the use of human rights as a pretext for purely geopolitical purposes.

Unfounded allegations by the US against Azerbaijan, which portrays itself as an international defender of human rights while disregarding many human rights, are a clear example of double standards. Criticism can only be effective as pressure if the critic's intentions are pure and their morals are superior. Learning from past mistakes is a fundamental condition for future successful steps," the statement reads.