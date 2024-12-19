EU state contemplates prohibiting Russian passport holders from citizenship

(MENAFN) The Czech parliament has passed a new law that mandates Russian passport holders to renounce their Russian citizenship before they can apply for Czech citizenship. The law, approved on Wednesday by a vote of 92 to 35 with 47 abstentions, follows a campaign by one of the ruling parties that depicted Russians as “Putin’s dolls.” The bill will now be reviewed by the Czech Senate and presented to President Petr Pavel, a staunch critic of Moscow, who is expected to sign it into law.



Once enacted, the law will require Russian applicants to provide proof of renouncing their Russian citizenship, with some exceptions for children and asylum seekers. Additionally, existing citizenship applications from Russian nationals will be frozen indefinitely.



The proposal, introduced in September by Martin Exner of the Mayors and Independents party, has been controversial, particularly due to a poster released during the campaign. The poster depicted Russians as Matryoshka dolls, with President Putin inside, symbolizing Russian agents exploiting dual citizenship for Moscow’s interests. Exner later clarified that the poster targeted only “Russian agents,” not all Russian citizens.



The Czech Republic currently has around 40,000 Russian citizens, and Russian nationals now make up about a quarter of citizenship applicants, a rise attributed to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This legislation aligns with similar measures taken in the Baltic states, including Latvia, which has restricted visas and residence permits for Russian citizens and deported those refusing to take a mandatory language test.

