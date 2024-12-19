(MENAFN) Kaja Kallas, who took office as the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy on December 1, 2024, has quickly earned a reputation for her strong anti-Russia policies and unwavering support for Ukraine in its conflict with Moscow. outlets have labeled her a ‘Russophobe’ due to her harsh stance toward Russia.



On her first day in office, Kallas visited Kiev with European Council President Antonio Costa, reaffirming the EU’s support for Ukraine. She announced significant financial support, including €400 million for the current year and €1.9 billion for the next, to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities. Kallas has been a vocal advocate for EU sanctions against Russia and has pushed for using frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine recover damages from the conflict, despite Moscow’s warnings of consequences.



Kallas also faced accusations from Russia in February 2024 for "falsifying history" following the Estonian government’s removal of Soviet-era World War II monuments, which Russia viewed as an insult to Soviet soldiers. Her stance on Ukraine’s information war has further raised eyebrows, particularly her support for the pro-Kiev group NAFO, which has been criticized for promoting controversial views and raising funds for groups with links to war crimes.



Kallas has also been scrutinized for her family's alleged ties to early 20th-century nationalist movements, with her grandfather accused of involvement in Estonian nationalist militia activities.



In addition, her husband, Arvo Hallik, faced criticism in 2023 when it was revealed that his company, Stark Logistics, continued business dealings with Russia after the Ukraine conflict began. Despite Kallas urging Estonian businesses to cut ties with Russia, Stark Logistics was found to be facilitating trade with Russian companies. After public backlash, Hallik announced he would divest his shares in the company and step down from his position. Kallas defended herself, claiming she had no knowledge of her husband's business activities.

