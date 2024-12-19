Contact The Gross Law Firm By December 21, 2024 Deadline To Join Class Action Against The Toronto-Dominion Bank(TD)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to of The Toronto-Dominion (NYSE: TD ).

Shareholders who purchased shares of TD during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: February 29, 2024 to October 9, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, on October 10, 2024, TD unveiled the resolutions reached from United States investigations, which included, in addition to the punitive payment of $3.09 billion, both an asset cap, preventing TD's U.S. subsidiaries from exceeding a collective $434 billion, a reflection of the Company's assets as of September 30, 2024, and further subjects TD to more stringent approval processes for its product, service, and market rollouts. Further, the Department of Justice, in their own corresponding release, highlighted the significance of TD's failures as "the largest bank in U.S. history to plead guilty to Bank Secrecy Act program failures, and the first US bank in history to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering."

The unveiling of the scope of the Company's anti-money laundering failures surprised investors and analysts alike as they reacted immediately to the revelations. The price of TD's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $63.51 per share on October 9, 2024, TD's stock price fell to $59.44 per share on October 10, 2024, and further to $57.01 on October 11, 2024, a decline of more than 10.23% in the span of just two days.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of TD during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is December 21, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

