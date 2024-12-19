(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This research report provides in-depth analysis of satellite imaging across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2031.

The satellite imaging market is projected to reach $8.6 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2024 to 2031

The growth of the global satellite imaging market is driven by the increasing demand for geospatial information, the growing use of satellite data for defense and security, the rising applications of satellite imaging in agriculture and forestry, the expanding adoption of satellite imaging in urban planning, and the heightened utilization of satellite imaging in airport mapping. However, stringent regulatory frameworks constrain the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the growing use of satellite imaging for environmental monitoring and the increasing adoption of satellite imagery in wildlife conservation & ecology applications is expected to generate growth opportunities for market players. However, data security concerns and atmospheric interference are major challenges impacting the market's growth.

In 2024, the solutions segment is expected to account for a larger share of 60.8% of the global satellite imaging market.

This segment's substantial market share can be attributed to the increasing use of satellite data to enhance agricultural productivity, the growing adoption of satellite imaging solutions across diverse industries, and the rising integration of AI technologies to improve data analysis and insights.

However, the services segment is poised to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is attributed to the increasing utilization of satellite imagery for various monitoring applications and the increasing collaborations among market stakeholders to enhance service capabilities.

In 2024, the surveillance & reconnaissance segment is expected to account for the largest share of 30.0% of the global satellite imaging market.

This segment's substantial market share is driven by the growing development of satellites for military applications and the increasing use of satellite imagery for surveillance and reconnaissance purposes.

However, the disaster response & aid planning segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of satellite imaging solutions for analyzing and monitoring natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes, volcanoes, and earthquakes. Additionally, there is an increasing utilization of satellite imagery by governments to deploy disaster management teams and provide targeted assistance in affected areas.

In 2024, the government & defense segment is expected to account for the largest share of 41.2% of the global satellite imaging market.

This segment's substantial market share is driven by the growing adoption of satellite imaging by government agencies to track environmental changes such as deforestation, natural disasters, and climate change. Additionally, there is an increasing use of maps and imagery for land use, infrastructure developments, and population growth in urban planning. The rising adoption of satellite imaging by defense agencies to monitor military activities, troop movements, and potential threats further contributes to this segment's growth.

However, the environment & climate segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by the increasing adoption of satellite imaging to monitor sea surface temperature, atmospheric temperature, and weather patterns. Additionally, government agencies are increasingly utilizing satellite imaging to gain insights and analyze the effects of urbanization on local climates and ecosystems.

In 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 42.6% of the global satellite imaging market.

This region's substantial market share is attributed to the high adoption of data-driven methods in business operations, rising demand for high-resolution imagery services, and rapid integration of advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning. Additionally, increasing government initiatives, the presence of prominent industry players, and the growing demand for geospatial information further contribute to this segment's growth.

However, Asia-Pacific is poised to register the highest CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. This regional market's growth is driven by rapid advancements in satellite technology, increasing demand for satellite imaging in various applications, including urban planning and infrastructure development, and the rising need for satellite-making services in smart agriculture.

