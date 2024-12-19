(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This research report provides an in-depth analysis of Australia environmental testing and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2031.

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Environmental Testing Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product, Sample, Contaminant, and End User - Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia environmental testing market is projected to reach $294.5 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2024 to 2031.

The growth of the Australia environmental testing market is fueled by rising awareness regarding environmental pollution, increasing government regulations for environmental protection, and the growing need for cost-effective and time-saving customized environmental testing services. However, the high operating costs involved in environmental testing hinder market growth.

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of environmental testing solutions among government and R&D laboratories is expected to generate growth opportunities for the stakeholders in this market. However, the lack of awareness regarding environmental testing solutions is a major challenge impacting the market growth.

Based on product, the Australia environmental testing market is segmented into mass spectrometers, chromatography, molecular spectroscopy, total organic carbon (TOC) analyzers, pH meters, dissolved oxygen analyzers, conductivity sensors, turbidity meters, and other products. In 2024, the conductivity sensors segment is expected to account for the largest share of 19.2% of the Australia environmental testing market.

The substantial market share of this segment is driven by the increasing adoption of conductivity sensors in water quality monitoring, stringent regulations concerning water quality and pollution control, and the growing demand for continuous, real-time data on water quality to support informed decision-making.

However, the mass spectrometers segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by the increasing demand for monitoring soil for organic contaminants such as fertilizers, pesticides, and industrial chemicals and the rising need to detect trace levels of pollutants.

Based on sample, the Australia environmental testing market is segmented into wastewater/effluent, soil, water, air, and other samples.

In 2024, the wastewater/effluent segment is expected to account for the largest share of 37.8% of the Australia environmental testing market. The significant market share of this segment can be attributed to heightened awareness of health risks linked to contaminated water sources, stringent regulatory requirements, and an increasing emphasis on environmentally sustainable practices. Moreover, the wastewater/effluent segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on contaminant, the Australia environmental testing market is segmented into microbes, organic compounds, heavy metals, residues, and solids.

In 2024, the microbes segment is expected to account for the largest share of 28.6% of the Australia environmental testing market. The substantial market share of this segment is attributed to increasing concerns regarding waterborne pathogens and soil contamination, a heightened focus on identifying microbial contaminants in drinking water, a rising incidence of water and foodborne illnesses, and an escalating need to monitor soil health and microbial activity.

However, the organic compounds segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth is driven by increased awareness of health risks linked to organic contaminants, including pesticides and industrial solvents, as well as the growing demand for measuring and monitoring volatile organic compounds in various samples.

Based on end user, the Australia environmental testing market is segmented into government and R&D laboratories, industrial manufacturers, agricultural producers, and other end users.

In 2024, the industrial manufacturers segment is expected to account for the largest share of 36.9% of the Australia environmental testing market. The significant market share of this segment is driven by rapid industrialization, a growing emphasis on water and soil testing, stringent government regulations, and an increased focus on minimizing industrial pollution.

However, the agricultural producers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This segment's growth can be attributed to increased awareness of soil degradation, a surge in demand for clean irrigation water, and a growing focus on sustainable agricultural practices.

Key questions answered in the report:



Which are the high-growth market segments based on product, sample, contaminant, and end-user?

What was the historical market for Australia environmental testing?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2024-2031?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the Australia environmental testing market?

Who are the major players in the Australia environmental testing market?

What is the competitive landscape like?

What are the recent developments in the Australia environmental testing market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the Australia environmental testing market? Who are the emerging players in the Australia environmental testing market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Some of the key companies profiled in this Australia Environmental Testing Market report include:



Eurofins Environment Testing Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)

Symbio Laboratories Pty Ltd (Australia)

Envirolab Services Pty Ltd (Australia)

ALS Limited (Australia)

SGS SA (Switzerland)

AB Sciex LLC (A subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. U.S.

Xylem Inc. (U.S.)

Intertek Group plc (U.K.)

HANNA Instruments Australia (Australia)

Merieux NutriSciences Corporation (U.S.)

HACH Pacific Pty Ltd (Australia)

ESS Earth Science (Australia)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Bruker Corporation (U.S.) Metrohm AG (Switzerland)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Currency & Limitations

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.3. Market Assessment

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Market Analysis, by Product

3.3. Market Analysis, by Sample

3.4. Market Analysis, by Contaminant

3.5. Market Analysis, by End User

3.6. Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Impact Analysis of Market Dynamics

4.2.2. Increasing Government Regulations for Environmental Protection Driving the Demand for Environmental Testing Solutions

4.2.3. Rising Awareness Regarding Environmental Pollution Driving Market Growth

4.2.4. Growing Need for Cost-effective and Time-saving Customized Environmental Testing Services Supporting Market Growth

4.2.5. High Operating Costs Limiting the Adoption of Environmental Testing Solutions Among Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

4.2.6. Rising Adoption of Environmental Testing Solutions Among Government and R&D Laboratories Expected to Generate Growth Opportunities for Market Stakeholders

4.2.7. Lack of Awareness Regarding Environmental Testing Solutions Expected to Remain a Major Challenge

4.3. PORTER'S Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

5. Australia Environmental Testing Market Assessment - by Product

5.1. Overview

5.2. Conductivity Sensors

5.3. Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzers

5.4. Mass Spectrometers

5.5. Molecular Spectroscopy

5.6. Turbidity Meters

5.7. Chromatography

5.8. Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers

5.9. pH Meters

5.10. Other Products

6. Australia Environmental Testing Market Assessment - by Sample

6.1. Overview

6.2. Wastewater/Effluent

6.3. Air

6.4. Soil

6.5. Water

6.6. Other Samples

7. Australia Environmental Testing Market Assessment - by Contaminant

7.1. Overview

7.2. Microbes

7.3. Organic Compounds

7.4. Heavy Metals

7.5. Residues

7.6. Solids

8. Australia Environmental Testing Market Assessment - by End User

8.1. Overview

8.2. Industrial Manufacturers

8.3. Government and R&D Laboratories

8.4. Agricultural Producers

8.5. Other End Users

9. Competition Analysis

9.1. Overview

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.4.1. Industry Leaders

9.4.2. Differentiators

9.4.3. Vanguards

9.4.4. Emerging Companies

9.5. Market Share Analysis

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Company Overview

10.2. Financial Overview

10.3. Product Portfolio

10.4. Strategic Developments

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900