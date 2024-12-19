(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. School Furniture Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product (Seating Furniture, Storage Units) and Application (Classroom, Library & Labs), 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. school furniture market size is estimated to reach USD 2.91 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2030. The trend of providing comfortable and ergonomic seating arrangements for students along with individual storage cabinets, the need for mobile seats to help make classes more interactive, government initiatives boosting enrollment of students, and school buildings along with product innovations are major factors ramping up the demand for school furniture in the U.S. market.



Classroom ergonomics plays an important role in schools since students spend a considerable amount of time on the benches. Institutions have been increasingly focusing on school furniture and ensuring that it's suitable for the pupils, allows movement, and invariably encourages a good posture. Since young bodies develop rapidly, classroom seating should promote a healthy posture. Thus, the demand for such products is boosting the U.S. school furniture market.

The increasing number of school enrollments has also been contributing to market growth. The National Center for Education Statistics suggests that around 49.5 million students were enrolled in public schools from prekindergarten to grade 12 in the fall of 2021, which was approximately 78,100 students more than enrollment in the fall of 2020. Enrollment is also being boosted by the increasing number of international students in the country. The most popular schools for international students are scattered across the U.S., from New York to California to the American Rust Belt. To cater to the growing enrollment, the demand for school furniture has been expanding.

Furthermore, the development of furniture from environment-friendly products that are not manufactured from trees is expected to create new opportunities for companies operating in the school furniture market. One of the numerous ways classrooms as well as schools can go green is by investing in green furniture. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, air quality, as well as lighting improvements, can significantly increase the productivity of students. Hence, over the past few years, environmentally-conscious schools have been significantly investing in green desks and tables, green chairs, green preschool furniture, green library furniture, and green dry-erase boards, among others.

Classroom furniture trends these days highly emphasize flexibility and the ability to rearrange interior layouts. Mobile furniture is crucial as it helps develop multipurpose classrooms. Innovations in furniture have resulted in schools opting for lightweight products that can be easily moved within a classroom. Concentration, comfort, and flexibility of the students are some of the major factors that are influencing various school management to invest in ergonomic furniture and create modern classrooms.

U.S. School Furniture Market Report Highlights

The seating furniture segment held the largest share in the product category owing to its vast demand in every educational institution. The need for ergonomic furniture that boosts collaboration supports healthy posture, and aids in the concentration of students is boosting this product segment.

Increasing product innovations, the need for lightweight and comfortable seats, and rising enrollment rates are propelling the demand for school furniture in classrooms. Seating options with additional storage options act as a space-saving tactic in smaller, more compact classrooms, and the demand for the same has witnessed a considerable rise in recent years.

Numerous raw materials are being introduced for the production of furniture and these new materials have proven to be more stable and durable than traditional ones. These factors are expected to open new market avenues for manufacturers. The rising usage of eco-label certified furniture owing to the green marketing strategy adopted by companies is generating more opportunities for the consumption of eco-friendly furniture in schools. Floor chairs are witnessing major demand as these home-like seating options are being paired with low-height floor tables or used on classroom rugs to create cozy learning zones. A public school in New Jersey, adopted diner-like booths to encourage collaborations, stadium seating, as well as soft seating with couches and beanbag chairs.

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the global market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players worldwide.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the global market. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions. This report addresses:

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Product Outlook

2.3. Application Outlook

2.4. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. U.S. School Furniture Market Variables and Trends

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.2.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.4. Market Challenges

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decisions

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. U.S. School Furniture Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. School Furniture Market, By Product: Key Takeaways

5.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Seating Furniture

5.3.2. Storage Units

5.3.3. Lab Furniture

5.3.4. Others

Chapter 6. U.S. School Furniture Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. School Furniture Market, By Application: Key Takeaways

6.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Classroom

6.3.2. Library and Labs

6.3.3. Others

Chapter 7. U.S. School Furniture Market: Competitive Analysis

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Participant's Overview

7.4. Financial Performance

7.5. Product Benchmarking

7.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)

7.7. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2024

7.8. Strategy Mapping

7.9. Company Profiles

7.9.1. Smith System (Steelcase Inc.)

7.9.2. MillerKnoll, Inc.

7.9.3. The HON Company

7.9.4. Virco

7.9.5. Fleetwood Group

7.9.6. VS America, Inc.

7.9.7. Hertz Furniture

7.9.8. Paragon Furniture

7.9.9. Haskell Education

7.9.10. Marco Group

