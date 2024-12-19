Specialty Feed Additives Market Forecast To 2030 With Annual Sales Data Since 2014 And % Shares Of Key Competitors In 2024

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Feed Additives - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Specialty Feed Additives was estimated at US$47.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$73.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the Specialty Feed Additives market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for high-quality animal protein, such as meat, milk, and eggs, which requires efficient feed solutions to enhance animal growth and productivity. Advancements in feed formulation technology, including encapsulation, fermentation, and precision nutrient delivery, have improved the efficacy and stability of specialty feed additives, supporting their broader adoption across livestock production.

The focus on sustainable and antibiotic-free animal farming has further fueled demand, as farmers seek to reduce antibiotic use, improve animal welfare, and meet regulatory requirements. Additionally, growing awareness of animal nutrition, coupled with rising consumer demand for healthier and safer animal products, has contributed to market growth, encouraging the integration of specialty feed additives in livestock diets.

Key Insights:



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Liquid Specialty Feed Additives segment, which is expected to reach US$35.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.3%. The Dry Specialty Feed Additives segment is also set to grow at 5.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $12.3 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10% CAGR to reach $17.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:



How is the Global Specialty Feed Additives Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:



Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Specialty Feed Additives Market such as Alltech Inc., BASF SE, Biomin Holding GmbH, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, Evonik Industries and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes