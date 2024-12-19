T. ROWE PRICE EXPLORES HOW CURIOSITY DRIVES RETIREMENT INNOVATION IN CBS NEWS' 'ECONOMY 4.0' DOCUSERIES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 4.0 showcases T. Rowe Price's innovative retirement solutions and ongoing commitment to helping our clients reach retirement with confidence.” - Dee Sawyer, head of Global Distribution at T. Rowe PriceLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- T. Rowe Price , a global management firm and leader in retirement, today announced it is featured in the latest episode of“Economy 4.0,” the acclaimed docuseries produced by Acumen for CBS News. T. Rowe Price's episode,“The Power of Curiosity,” explores how the firm's culture of asking better questions drives its processes and decision-making, and how this approach keeps the firm at the forefront of retirement innovation to meet the diverse needs of its clients. The episode,“The Power of Curiosity,” is available to stream online and can be found here.



“T. Rowe Price is proud to be featured in the 'Economy 4.0' CBS News docuseries,” said Dee Sawyer, head of Global Distribution at T. Rowe Price, who is featured in the episode.“'Economy 4.0' showcases T. Rowe Price's innovative retirement solutions and ongoing commitment to helping our clients reach retirement with confidence. This is central to meeting the evolving needs of our clients, and at the core of everything we do. We are excited to share this journey with the CBS News audience.”



The episode also includes insights from other leaders at the firm, including Michael Davis, head of global retirement strategy; Blerina Uruci, chief U.S. economist; and Judith Ward, CFP®, director of retirement thought leadership. The leaders discuss how the very notion of“retirement” is changing and how the firm harnesses the power of curiosity to drive innovation.



Sawyer adds,“In a rapidly changing world, the quest for a secure retirement has become more complex than ever. By leveraging curiosity, we continually challenge conventional wisdom and adapt to new information to enhance our retirement offering. Ultimately, our goal is to put retirement savers on the path towards better retirement outcomes so that they can focus on the exciting possibilities of the future.”



ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages US $1.61 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2024. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice/newsroom.



