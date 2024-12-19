U.S. Announces Additional Sanctions On Entities Contributing To Pakistan's Ballistic Missile Program

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In light of the continuing proliferation threat of Pakistan's long-range missile development, the United States is designating four entities for sanctions under Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.



Pakistan's National Development Complex

– which is responsible for Pakistan's ballistic missile program and has worked to acquire items to advance Pakistan's long-range ballistic missile program – and Affiliates International, Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, and Rockside Enterprise – which have worked to supply equipment and missile‐applicable items to Pakistan's ballistic missile program, including its long-range missile program – are being designated under E.O. 13382 Section 1(a)(ii) for having engaged, or attempted to engage, in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery (including missiles capable of delivering such weapons), including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer, or use such items, by Pakistan.



The United States will continue to act against proliferation and associated procurement activities of concern.