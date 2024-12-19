Enemy Intensifies Offensive Actions In Several Frontline Sectors - Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a phone call with UK Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin, Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi briefed him on the difficult battlefield situation.

“I briefed my British colleague on the operational situation on the frontline, which remains extremely difficult,” Syrskyi wrote on Telegram .

According to him, in recent days the enemy has again intensified offensive actions in several sectors simultaneously.

Syrskyi stressed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in heavy fighting, did not allow the Russians to break through the defensive lines and achieve operational success in any direction.

Radakin pledged continued support for Ukraine, some aspects of which will be significantly increased in 2025.

“The United Kingdom, together with other European partners, will continue to make every effort to meet our needs for weapons, military equipment, ammunition, and other high-tech equipment,” Syrskyi said.

He thanked Admiral Radakin, King Charles III, the government, and the people of the United Kingdom for their assistance in supporting Ukraine's efforts to counter the Russian invasion.

