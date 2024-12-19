Three People Injured As Russians Attack Novovorontsovka In Kherson Region With Drone
Date
12/19/2024 5:11:14 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of December 19, Russian troops attacked the village of Novovorontsovka, Kherson region, with a drone. The attack resulted in injuries to three women who were outside at the time and caused damage to a shop and three cars.
That is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“In the morning, Russians attacked Novovorontsovka with a drone. The strike damaged the building of a local store and three vehicles. According to preliminary information, two people who were on the street were injured,” the post reads.
It is noted that a 58-year-old woman sustained injuries, including an explosive injury, contusion, and shrapnel wound to her shin. Her condition is currently described as moderate.
A 44-year-old local resident sustained serious injuries, including explosive and open head injuries, a brain contusion, multiple shrapnel wounds to the head, and a cerebral coma.
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 18, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region with artillery, aircraft and ballistic missiles, killing one person and injuring two others.
Photo: t/khersonskaODA
