At Least 16 More Palestinians Killed By Murdering Israeli Zionist Army In Gaza Latest Death Toll: 45,097

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Dec 19 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 16 more Palestinians were killed last night, by murderous Israeli bombings in northern Gaza.

At least 10 Palestinians in a family were killed, and some others injured, when the Zionist Israeli aircraft intentionally bombed the house of the Al-Najjar family, in the town of Jabalia.

Six more Palestinian people were brutally murdered, due to the Zionist Israeli bombing on the house of the Al-Zaytouniya family, near the Al-Tabi'in School, in the Al-Daraj neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, it added.

As usual, the warmongering Israeli has not commented on these incidents.

The Palestinian death toll from these ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 45,097, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA

