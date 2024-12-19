Kuwaiti, Uzbek Fms Discuss Bilateral Ties

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov discussed bilateral ties in a phone call on Thursday. The of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the two sides also tackled boosting cooperation in different fields, as well as the recent regional and international developments. (end) ag

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.