Kuwaiti, Uzbek Fms Discuss Bilateral Ties
12/19/2024 5:08:47 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov discussed bilateral ties in a phone call on Thursday.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the two sides also tackled boosting cooperation in different fields, as well as the recent regional and international developments. (end)
