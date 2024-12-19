Blinken Urges Syrian Group To Learn From Taliban's Isolation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, emphasized that Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Syria must fulfill its promises of forming an inclusive and learn from the global isolation faced by the Taliban.

Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Wednesday, December 18, Blinken called for the establishment of a“non-sectarian” government in Syria that protects minorities and addresses security concerns.

He noted,“The presented a more moderate face during their takeover of Afghanistan-or at least tried to-but their true nature later became evident.”

As a result, Blinken added, the Taliban remain globally isolated due to their failure to deliver on their commitments.

Addressing HTS, he said,“If you are an emerging group in Syria and wish to avoid such isolation, you must take specific actions to advance the country.”

Before regaining power, Taliban leaders often promised during negotiations with the U.S. to respect the rights of Afghan citizens, especially women.

However, three years into their rule, the Taliban have failed to deliver on those promises and have not formed an inclusive government.

Echoing these sentiments, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the leader of HTS, has vowed that Syria will not follow the path of Afghanistan under the Taliban. Jolani has consistently advocated for protecting individual freedoms, ensuring women's rights, and fostering a pluralistic society.

By distancing itself from the Taliban's model of governance, HTS has the opportunity to gain legitimacy and avoid global isolation. However, this would require concrete actions that prioritize inclusivity, human rights, and security for all citizens.

