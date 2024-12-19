(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Poland currently hosts around 57 data center facilities. Warsaw is a major location for colocation data center development with 28 third-party data centers Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Data Center Colocation - & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Poland data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.21% from 2023 to 2029.

The entry and presence of hyperscale cloud operators, such as Microsoft, Google, and Web Services (AWS), will propel the demand for wholesale colocation. Poland currently hosts around 57 data center facilities. Warsaw is a major location for colocation data center development with 28 third-party data centers. The upcoming colocation data center investments are from Equinix, Atman, and others in Warsaw, Katowice, and several other places. Furthermore, Data4, Atman, Vantage Data Centers, T-Mobile, and Equinix are some of the major colocation operators in the Poland data center colocation market.

The Poland data center colocation market is currently dominated by several retail colocation operators such as Data4, Atman, Vantage Data Centers, T Mobile, and Equinix; these hybrid operators are offering both retail and wholesale colocation services. Wholesale colocation is mainly offered by EdgeConnex, Telia, and Comarch. Also, the retail colocation revenue is usually generated by sectors such as telecommunication, content delivery networks, entertainment & media, healthcare & education, as well as energy. Wholesale colocation revenue is generated by sectors such as cloud & technology, IT, and BFSI.

The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing Poland data center market landscape and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Poland by several industries.

Study on sustainability status in the region

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Poland



Facilities Covered (Existing): 57



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 4



Coverage: 13+ locations



Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in the Poland



Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)



Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)



Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)



Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Poland data center colocation industry.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue. The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location. The report includes:

Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)

Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc..)

Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services) Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity) VENDOR LANDSCAPE Existing Operators

3S Group

Atman

Equinix

Beyond.pl

Vantage Data Centers

DATA4

Polcom

T-Mobile

Orange Business Services

Exea Other Operators KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What factors are driving the Poland data center colocation market?

What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Poland? How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Poland by 2029? Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 49 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $280 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $475 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Poland



Key Topics Covered:

