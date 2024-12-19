Piezoelectric Devices Market Share Is Poised To Grow To 61.66 Billion By 2034 Growing At A CAGR Of 6.2% | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing demand for accuracy and miniaturization in the consumer Electronics industry is boosting the piezoelectric devices market.
The global piezoelectric devices market was valued at USD 34.14 billion in 2024 to USD 61.66 billion by 2034, revealing a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034.
Market Overview
The piezoelectric reaction is an occurrence that takes place in dielectric substances such as quartz and tourmaline, wherein an electric charge is generated owing to a voltage being created when pressure is administered. Contrarily, when voltage is administered to these dielectrics, they alter proportions, that is, they enlarge or contract. Passive gadgets that utilize the piezoelectric effect are known as piezoelectric devices. Dielectrics that can monitor the piezoelectric effect possess an uneven lattice resembling a crystal structure. Thus, the nucleus of affirmative and negative charges is diversely disseminated, and polarization is consistently taking place within the crystal.
Key Insights from Report
The market for piezoelectric devices is significantly shaped by these devices' detecting applications covering several industries, such as consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare. The piezoelectric devices market segmentation is mainly based on product, material, application, element, and region. Based on the product, the piezoelectric sensors segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Piezoelectric Devices Market Scope
| Report Attributes
| Details
| Market size value in 2024
| USD 34.14 billion
| Market size value in 2025
| USD 36.03 billion
| Revenue Forecast in 2034
| USD 61.66 billion
| CAGR
| 6.2% from 2025 to 2034
| Base year
| 2024
| Historical data
| 2020-2023
| Forecast period
| 2025-2034
Market's Growth Drivers
Progressive Medical Technologies : The growing market demand is credited to the growing acquisition of progressive medical technologies and diagnostics. Healthcare applications, particularly in diagnostics and therapeutic gadgets, are providing market growth by growing demand for elevated preciseness and non-invasive observation solutions. Additionally, the growing demand for renewable energy and energy garnering technologies contributes to piezoelectric devices market growth.
Growing Demand from Automotive Sector : The market is encountering notable demand from the automotive sector, pushed by the industry's growing concentration on electric vehicles, discharge reductions, and fuel efficiency. For instance, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) registered that the EV market exceeded 14 million sales in 2023, growing its market share to 18% from 4% in 2020.
Growing Acquisition of Automation : Industrial sectors are growingly acquiring automation and smart technologies to improve productivity, security, and prophetic preservation. The acquisition of piezoelectric sensors and actuators sanction accurate, real-time estimation for vibration observing, quality regulation, and automated machine functions.
List of Piezoelectric Devices Market Key Players
APC International Ltd. Emfit Ltd. Honeywell International Inc. Cedrat Technologies S.A Enocean GmbH Ionix Advanced Technologies Ceram Tec GmbH Kinetic Ceramics Piezocryst Advanced Sensorics GmbH Morgen Advanced Materials Plc L3harris Technologies, Inc, Lifemedix, LLC
Geographical Analysis
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest piezoelectric devices market share. The market was strengthened by the existence of manufacturing and R&D fulcrum for piezoelectric devices, reinforced by a considerable electronics and semiconductor industry. As per the Semiconductor Industry Association, the Asia Pacific market augmented from USD 39.8 billion in 2001 to over USD 330.94 billion by 2022.
North America is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to technological progression and the growing combination of piezoelectric solutions covering varied industries. Growing demand for accuracy sensing and actuation in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and healthcare is speeding up acquisition.
Market Segmentation
By Product Outlook
Piezoelectric Sensors Piezoelectric Actuators
Stack Actuators Strip Actuators Shear Actuators Tube Actuators Piezoelectric Motors Piezoelectric Generators Piezoelectric Transducers Others
By Material Outlook
Piezoelectric Crystals Piezoelectric Ceramics Piezoelectric Polymers Piezoelectric Composites
By Application Outlook
Aerospace & Defense Industrial & Manufacturing Automotive Healthcare
Imaging Devices Diagnostic Equipment Surgical Tools Information & Communication Consumer Electronics Others
By Element Outlook
Piezoelectric Discs Piezoelectric Rings Piezoelectric Plates
By Regional Outlook
North America Europe
Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific
China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Vietnam Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa Latin America
Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
