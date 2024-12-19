Piezoelectric Devices Market Share Is Poised To Grow To 61.66 Billion By 2034 Growing At A CAGR Of 6.2% | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing demand for accuracy and miniaturization in the consumer is boosting the piezoelectric devices market. New York, USA, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Particulars The global piezoelectric devices market was valued at USD 34.14 billion in 2024 to USD 61.66 billion by 2034, revealing a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. Market Overview The piezoelectric reaction is an occurrence that takes place in dielectric substances such as quartz and tourmaline, wherein an electric charge is generated owing to a voltage being created when pressure is administered. Contrarily, when voltage is administered to these dielectrics, they alter proportions, that is, they enlarge or contract. Passive gadgets that utilize the piezoelectric effect are known as piezoelectric devices. Dielectrics that can monitor the piezoelectric effect possess an uneven lattice resembling a crystal structure. Thus, the nucleus of affirmative and negative charges is diversely disseminated, and polarization is consistently taking place within the crystal. Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Report: Key Insights from Report

The market for piezoelectric devices is significantly shaped by these devices' detecting applications covering several industries, such as consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare.

The piezoelectric devices market segmentation is mainly based on product, material, application, element, and region.

Based on the product, the piezoelectric sensors segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Piezoelectric Devices Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2024 USD 34.14 billion Market size value in 2025 USD 36.03 billion Revenue Forecast in 2034 USD 61.66 billion CAGR 6.2% from 2025 to 2034 Base year 2024 Historical data 2020-2023 Forecast period 2025-2034

Market's Growth Drivers

Progressive Medical Technologies : The growing market demand is credited to the growing acquisition of progressive medical technologies and diagnostics. Healthcare applications, particularly in diagnostics and therapeutic gadgets, are providing market growth by growing demand for elevated preciseness and non-invasive observation solutions. Additionally, the growing demand for renewable energy and energy garnering technologies contributes to piezoelectric devices market growth.

Growing Demand from Automotive Sector : The market is encountering notable demand from the automotive sector, pushed by the industry's growing concentration on electric vehicles, discharge reductions, and fuel efficiency. For instance, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) registered that the EV market exceeded 14 million sales in 2023, growing its market share to 18% from 4% in 2020.

Growing Acquisition of Automation : Industrial sectors are growingly acquiring automation and smart technologies to improve productivity, security, and prophetic preservation. The acquisition of piezoelectric sensors and actuators sanction accurate, real-time estimation for vibration observing, quality regulation, and automated machine functions.

Request for Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

List of Piezoelectric Devices Market Key Players



APC International Ltd.

Emfit Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Cedrat Technologies S.A

Enocean GmbH

Ionix Advanced Technologies

Ceram Tec GmbH

Kinetic Ceramics

Piezocryst Advanced Sensorics GmbH

Morgen Advanced Materials Plc

L3harris Technologies, Inc, Lifemedix, LLC

Geographical Analysis

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest piezoelectric devices market share. The market was strengthened by the existence of manufacturing and R&D fulcrum for piezoelectric devices, reinforced by a considerable electronics and semiconductor industry. As per the Semiconductor Industry Association, the Asia Pacific market augmented from USD 39.8 billion in 2001 to over USD 330.94 billion by 2022.

North America is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to technological progression and the growing combination of piezoelectric solutions covering varied industries. Growing demand for accuracy sensing and actuation in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and healthcare is speeding up acquisition.





Inquire more about this report before purchasing:

Market Segmentation

By Product Outlook



Piezoelectric Sensors

Piezoelectric Actuators



Stack Actuators



Strip Actuators



Shear Actuators

Tube Actuators

Piezoelectric Motors

Piezoelectric Generators

Piezoelectric Transducers Others

By Material Outlook



Piezoelectric Crystals

Piezoelectric Ceramics

Piezoelectric Polymers Piezoelectric Composites

By Application Outlook



Aerospace & Defense

Industrial & Manufacturing

Automotive

Healthcare



Imaging Devices



Diagnostic Equipment

Surgical Tools

Information & Communication

Consumer Electronics Others

By Element Outlook



Piezoelectric Discs

Piezoelectric Rings Piezoelectric Plates

By Regional Outlook



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

More Trending Latest Reports by Polaris Market Research:

Sports Composites Market

Lancets Market

Borage Oil Market

Pneumatic Nebulizers Market

Shunt Reactor Circuit Market

About Polaris Market Research & Consulting, Inc:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

8 The Green Ste 19824,

Dover, DE 19901,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: ...

Web:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter