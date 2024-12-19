RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Doctor's Parents Move Calcutta HC Seeking Fresh Investigation

(MENAFN- Live Mint) RG Kar rape-murder case: Days after two key suspects were granted bail in connection with the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital, the parents of the slain doctor on Thursday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking a fresh probe into the incident.

In their petition, the parents of the deceased doctor expressed a lack of confidence in the ongoing investigation and prayed for a direction for a fresh inquiry.

The court has directed that the CBI, currently probing the case, be made a party to the petition.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh has posted the matter for further hearing on Monday.

On August 9, the body of the trainee doctor was found in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On December 13, the Sealdah court granted bail to two key suspects in the case-Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, and Abhijit Mondal, the former officer-in-charge of Tala Police Station- in connection with the rape-murder case.

They were granted bail after the CBI“failed” to file a charge sheet within the mandatory 90-day period.

Ghosh was accused of tampering with evidence, while Mondal, the police officer, was accused of delaying the filing of an FIR after the body was found.

Mother expresses disappointment

Earlier this week, the mother of the trainee doctor expressed disappointment over the CBI's failure to file a charge sheet within the 90-day period.

“We are very disappointed that the CBI did not file the chargesheet in 90 days. The CBI did not do its work, and because of that, those people secured bail. It is very disappointing,” she said while speaking to ANI.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy.

In its charge sheet, the CBI stated that Roy, who was working as a civic volunteer with the local police, allegedly committed the crime while the victim was asleep in the hospital's seminar room during a break.