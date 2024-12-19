Dominique Pelicot Jailed For 20 Years Along With 50 Others For Raping Ex-Wife Gisele

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dominique Pelicot from France has been found guilty of drugging and raping his ex-wife, Gisele Pelicot, along with 50 other men. Dominique has been sentenced to 20 years in jail.



The court pronounced the verdict on Thursday and convicted Dominique for distributing pictures of Gisele, as reported by BBC. He has also been convicted for circulating sexual images of their daughter Caroline and the wives of his sons.

What we know so far?

Dominique, 72, has confessed to drugging his ex-wife and hiring people to rape her. He, along with 50 others, raped Gisele for nearly a decade.

In France, the trial has become known as the Affaire Mazan, after the village near Avignon where the Pelicots lived.

The men found guilty of aggravated rape include:

Mohamed Rafaa

Ludovick Blemeur

Patrick Aron

Abdelali Dallal

Grégory Serviol

Cedric Grassot

Cendric Venzin

Joseph Cocco

Hassan Ouamou

Redouane El Farihi

Jean Tirano

Saifeddine Ghabi is acquitted of rape and attempted rape. He is found guilty of sexual assault.

Ahmed Tbarik

Paul-Koikoi Grovogui

Omar Douiri

Husamettin Dogan

Romain Vandevelde

Jean-Marc LeLoup

Andy Rodriguez is found guilty of attempted rape and aggravating factors.

Vincent Coullet

Adrien Longeron is found guilty of aggravated rape and child abuse imagery.

Hughes Malago is found guilty of attempted rape and two aggravating factors.

Jean-Luc LA

Fabien Sotton

Karim Sebaoui is found guilty of aggravated rape and having child abuse imagery.

Redouane Azougagh

Joan Kawai

Cyprien Culieras

Mathieu Dartus

Quentin Hennebert

Cyril Beaubis

Philippe Leleu

Nizar Hamida

Boris Moulin

Dominique Davies

Jerome Vilela

Didier Sambuchi

Simoné Mekenese