The Libertadores Cup 2025 preliminary stages draw is set to take place on Thursday at 12 PM Brasilia time. Corinthians, already secured in the second phase, awaits news of their potential opponent. The event, hosted by CONMEBO in Luque, Paraguay, will be streamed on their official YouTube channel.



The first phase involves six teams from Peru, Ecuador, Uruguay, Paraguay, Venezuela, and Bolivia. These teams will face off in home-and-away matches. The three victorious squads will advance to the second phase, joining 13 pre-qualified teams.



Corinthians finds itself in pot 1 of the second phase alongside Bahia and other well-ranked teams. Their potential opponents come from pot 2, including teams from Chile, Uruguay, Venezuela, Colombia, and Bolivia. The winners of these matchups will progress to the third phase.



The third phase represents the final hurdle before the group stage. Eight teams will compete in this round, with the four victors securing spots in the group stage. The defeated teams will be redirected to the South American Cup group stage.





Corinthians' Path to Glory: Libertadores 2025 Preliminary Stages Unveiled

Twenty-six teams have already qualified for the Libertadores 2025 group stage. These include six Brazilian powerhouses and representatives from Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.



The tournament's schedule spans from February to November 2025. The first phase kicks off on February 5th, with the grand final set for November 29th. Key dates include the group stage draw on March 19th and the knockout stage draw on June 4th.



Corinthians' journey in the Libertadores 2025 promises excitement and challenges. As they navigate through the preliminary stages, fans eagerly anticipate their team's performance on the continental stage. The draw will provide crucial insights into Corinthians' path in this prestigious South American club competition.

