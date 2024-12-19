Brazil’S Democracy Slips: Support Falls 10% In Two Years

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's democracy stands at a crossroads. Recent surveys reveal a concerning trend: support for democracy has dropped from 79% to 69% in just two years. This shift reflects a broader sense of disillusionment.



It highlights growing dissatisfaction with governance in Latin America's largest nation. The Datafolha survey paints a complex picture of Brazilian attitudes towards governance. Education and income play significant roles in shaping these views.



University graduates show 87% support for democracy, while those with only primary education register 56%. Similarly, high-income earners express 80% support, compared to 61% from low-income groups.



Notably, acceptance of authoritarian rule has risen slightly from 5% to 8%. This change suggests growing frustration with democratic processes, though most Brazilians still reject dictatorship as a viable option.



Political polarization seems to have little impact on democratic views. Supporters of both former President Bolsonaro and current President Lula show similar levels of support for democracy, indicating the issue transcends party lines.







The survey also touched on recent political events. Many Brazilians believed there was a real coup risk during the 2022 election transition, highlighting the perceived fragility of democratic institutions.



Brazil's democratic journey faces ongoing challenges. Corruption scandals and economic struggles have eroded public trust. The country must address these issues to strengthen its democratic foundations.



Despite the decline, Brazil 's democratic support remains relatively high globally. However, the trend raises concerns about the long-term stability of democratic institutions in the region.



As Brazil navigates these challenges, the world watches closely, recognizing the nation's influence on regional and global democracy.

