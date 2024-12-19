MGI Tech Closes Agreement With Sabin Group To Boost Personalized Medicine In Brazil Through Oncological And Germiline Genomics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Partnership helps expand population access to cutting-edge genomic tests

SAO PAULO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGI Tech Co., Ltd. ("MGI"), a company committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science, has recently partnered with Sabin Group, one of the largest diagnostic laboratories in Brazil, to improve detection through genetic sequencing technology. The collaboration aims to expand the porfolio of exams and enlarge the access of Brazilians to innovative genomics tests offered by Sabin.



Sabin Group has been operating in fifteen states of Brazil for 40 years. With thousands of employees, Sabin is now serving more than 7 million customers annually, offering a wide range of clinical analysis, diagnostic imaging, vaccination and examination services.



The partnership between MGI and Sabin is a fundamental step towards the development of personalized medicine in Brazil. By expanding access to advanced genetic sequencing technologies, it is possible to provide more accurate diagnoses and personalize treatments according to each patient's genetic profile. In addition to improving clinical outcomes, it also promotes a more preventive and efficient approach to healthcare, which can transform medical practice in the country.



"The combination of our cutting-edge technology with Sabin's vast network and expertise will create a unique synergy that can transform the Brazilian healthcare system. Sabin has a strong and consolidated presence in the country and, by incorporating our genetic sequencing solutions, we can offer more accurate and accessible diagnostics to a broad patient base. This partnership has the potential to raise the standard of care and promote more personalized and efficient medicine in the country," Carlos Carpio, Senior Commercial Director for MGI Latin America and General Manager for Brazil, explains.



"The implementation of MGI's sequencing technology at Sabin has significantly advanced our genomic operations. With expanded sequencing capacity and the ability to generate large volumes of high-quality data, we can now perform more comprehensive and precise analyses, enhancing diagnostics and driving the evolution of personalized medicine. This partnership has also seamlessly integrated into our laboratory environment, providing innovative solutions that boost efficiency and support mutual growth. The outcomes are both reliable and high-quality, underscoring our commitment to delivering the best care to our patients while leveraging cutting-edge advancements in genomics", says Rafael Jácomo,Technical Director.



The partnership will therefore allow cutting-edge genomic tests to be more widely available. By identifying genetic predispositions and performing more accurate diagnoses, patients will be able to adhere to more effective and personalized treatments, generating a positive impact on public health and reducing costs in healthcare systems.



Sabin has implemented the DNBSEQ-G400 genomic sequencer, which enables large- and medium-scale sequencing, and the MGISP-100, an automated library preparation system developed by MGI for high-throughput DNA sequencing. The implementation of the DNBSEQ-G400 has already led to a 78% increase in the number of genomic tests performed, significantly enhancing Sabin's capacity to deliver advanced diagnostics to patients. With the automation provided by the MGISP-100, which processes samples in batches, eliminates repetitive processing procedures for operators, increases the stability of library preparation, reduces total costs, and enhances laboratory efficiency, the expectation is that this growth will be further amplified, enabling even greater advancements in personalized medicine.

Access to advanced medical technologies is often limited due to high costs, so partnerships like this one between MGI and Sabin represent a major step forward by enabling Brazilians to access genomic testing and allowing more people to benefit from the latest advances in precision medicine.



In April of this year, MGI inaugurated the Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Brazil to strengthen genomic sequencing infrastructure and scientific development in the country.



"Genetic sequencing is essential when we talk about precision medicine. With the advancement of new technologies, personalized medicine is already a reality that will further boost the development of healthcare in the country in the upcoming years, offering patients a better quality of life," Carlos Carpio concludes.



