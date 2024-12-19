(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital Infrastructure Expansion Under Digital India Revolutionizes E-Learning

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Education in India 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The online education market in India encompasses the development, delivery, and consumption of educational content and services via digital platforms. This market includes a range of offerings such as online courses, e-learning platforms, tutoring services, and educational resources that cater to students of all ages.

The online education market in India was valued at INR 462.97 billion in FY 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.49% during FY2024 - FY2029. Various educational technology companies such as BYJU'S, Unacademy are collaborating with conventional educational institutions like IIM and others to offer a diverse range of courses, catering to the needs of learners ranging from K-12 to professional certifications.

Key participants in the online education industry include Byju's, Unacademy, Coursera, and Vedantu, all playing a part in the competitive environment.

Market Segmentation

The online learning platform segment offers a wide variety of engaging classes on different topics, suitable for people of all ages and backgrounds, this includes platforms that provide resources for K-12, higher education, and skill development, showcasing a wide range of educational options in India.

It is expected that the market will take advantage of AI and gamification developments to improve user engagement with more customized and interactive learning experiences.

The prominent players in the market are Byju's, Vedantu, and Coursera. Startups such as Edukemy, and Schoolpad also contribute to the market's overall revenue.

Market Drivers

Flexible on-demand courses offered by online platforms appeal to busy professionals and students looking to manage education alongside other commitments, resulting in a rise in market engagement. Online platforms utilize data and algorithms to provide customized learning routes suited to the individual's requirements and progress, thus enhancing the attractiveness and efficiency of online education across a wide range of users.

Market Trends

The rise of gamification in India's online education sector is characterized by the growing incorporation of game-based learning components to ensure students' participation and improve their learning experiences. Kahoot! and Quizizz are commonly used in educational settings for increased engagement and fun during learning.

Market Growth Opportunities

Government support, through funding and programs such as Digital India and the National Education Policy 2020, is boosting online education by improving digital infrastructure and increasing access to learning through financial aid and scholarships. This creates immense opportunities for the companies operating in the online education market in India.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Technology landscape

Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Market size and growth forecast based on value (FY 2021 - FY 2029e)

4.2. Market share based on category (%) (2023 and 2029e)

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

5.1. Market share based on category (%) (FY 2023 and FY 2029e)

5.2. Online learning platform market size and growth forecast (FY2024 - FY2029e)

5.3. Online university education market size and growth forecast (FY2024 - FY2029e)

5.4. Professional certificates market size and growth forecast (FY2024 - FY2029e)

Chapter 6: Market Influencers

6.1. Market drivers

6.2. Market challenges

Chapter 7: Market Trends

7.1. Key market trends

Chapter 8: Government Initiatives

8.1. Favorable government initiative

Chapter 9: Market Opportunities

9.1. Market opportunities

Chapter 10: The Impact of Generative AI on the Future of Education in India

10.1. The impact of generative AI on the future of education in India

Chapter 11: Competitive Landscape

11.1. NIIT Limited

11.2. Container Corporation of India Ltd.

11.3. Think & Learn Private Limited

11.4. Individual Learning Private Limited

11.5. Physics Wallah Private Limited

11.6. Sorting Hat Technologies Private Limited

11.7. upGrad Education Private Limited

11.8. Vedantu Innovations Private Limited

11.9. Coursera Inc.

11.10. Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited

11.11. Udemy India LLP

Chapter 12: Recent Developments

12.1. Key recent developments

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900