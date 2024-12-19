(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 - The Mills Fabrica hosted its first-ever InnoWelltors' Day on 6 December, an initiative dedicated to promoting mental and physical wellbeing among startup founders. Recognising the increasing pressures faced by founders, the event united mission-aligned partners for vital discussions on supporting entrepreneurs to thrive personally and professionally.





Under the theme "The NATURE Within", the event welcomed entrepreneurs from the sustainability, green tech, and food industries, offering them a refreshing moment to prioritise self-care amid their demanding journeys. Aimed at serving as a reminder to prioritise holistic wellbeing for sustained success, the event featured a lineup of experiences curated in partnership with wellness and lifestyle brands - all designed to empower founders with the tools and mindset to integrate wellness into their entrepreneurial journey, an aspect that is not emphasised enough in Hong Kong.



"Having incubated and invested in 35 companies and supported hundreds of startups across the U.S., E.U., and Asia in the past six years, The Mills Fabrica has always championed a comprehensive approach to backing startups, whether through funding, incubation support, networking opportunities, or access to facilities. It is naturally aligned for us to extend this to include entrepreneurs' overall wellbeing.



It was inspiring to see the startup ecosystem, wellness and lifestyle enthusiasts, and industry leaders converge in celebration of the importance of balancing mindfulness and health with demands of everyday life. This event addresses the vital need to prioritise the wellbeing of our entrepreneurs, reaffirming The Mills Fabrica's belief in providing full support to the startup community," says Cintia Nunes, General Manager and Head of Asia, The Mills Fabrica.



Bringing wellness into the spotlight as part of the innovation journey



Recognising that wellness is not one-size-fits-all, the activities were designed to address both physical and mental wellbeing. Participants were encouraged to share the challenges and emotions they've experienced on their entrepreneurial journeys, giving them a safe space to connect with the community.





The InnoWelltors' Day unfolded as a vibrant and energising experience, seamlessly combining workshops with a focus on body and mind unity. To kick off, all participants sweated it out together in a guided jogging session with swiss sportswear brand On, helping them reconnect with their body, mind and community. With participants warmed up, the next session by Asphodel Fitness focused on stretching and mobility, deep diving into exercises for enhancing overall flexibility and strength. Following which the programme transitioned to offer participants calming tools, with a serene gong bath by 'the door' facilitated by local sound healing practitioners Hebe Chu and CK Chu and a mental health workshop by The New Normal Hong Kong, introducing participants to the healing benefits of sound therapy and simple mindfulness practices.



"The vision of InnoWelltors' Day aligns with On's dedication to strengthening community ties and promoting running culture and a healthy lifestyle. We encourage everyone to prioritise their wellbeing, even amidst busy schedules, fostering a culture of self-care and balance," says Chantal Li, Market Lead, On.



In addition to partners, the event garnered support from international brands. "I deeply resonate with the concept behind InnoWelltors' Day, connecting people and brands from diverse industries to unite in support of a shared mission to better support the startup community," says Anne Fitan, Senior Commercial Brand Manager at METABEV Hong Kong Ltd, the distributor of Perrier, Maison Perrier and Vittel.



All participants were also invited to network and share stress-relief tips on the interactive "Share Your Thoughts" board to foster a sense of community and leave all participants feeling inspired.



Creating tangible impact - increased awareness and positive engagement



Aligned with The Mills Fabrica's commitment to demonstrating the positive environment and social impact of its initiatives, all participants were invited to share their thoughts via pre- and post-event surveys to evaluate knowledge gained and any changes in behaviour.



Overall, the participants exhibited a measurable reduction in stress levels compared to pre-event metrics. 82% of participants reported being confident in their ability to manage stress after the event. Additionally, over 80% of participants reported they are likely to pick up stretching, breathing exercises and meditation to reduce stress.



Cintia continues, "This event marks the first of many such initiatives where we will bring together diverse players from across the wider ecosystem, empowering innovators to take a holistic approach to business - one that encompasses their mental and physical wellbeing of the community. We hope to call on more partners to join us in creating a thriving ecosystem that not only supports entrepreneurs to scale their groundbreaking solutions but prioritises their personal growth."







