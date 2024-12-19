Two Honda 0 Series Prototype Models To Premiere At CES 2025

TOKYO, Dec 19, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda will present the world premiere of two prototype models at CES 2025 representing two Honda 0 Series models the company is planning to introduce to the global starting in 2026. Honda will also introduce its original vehicle operating system (OS) planned to be adopted to the Honda 0 Series models. CES 2025 will be held January 7-10, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.







In January of this year, at CES 2024, Honda premiered the Honda 0 Series and its“Thin, Light and Wise” development approach. At CES 2025, Honda will hold a press conference on January 7, 2025 with a focus on the“Wise” value of the Honda 0 Series. Honda will introduce the value to be realized by the original vehicle OS and automated driving technologies to be installed to its Honda 0 Series models, and provide an overview of the System on Chip (SoC) that will support the value Honda 0 Series models will offer as Software Defined Vehicles (SDV).

Honda is also planning to introduce a new energy service, scheduled to be launched along with the Honda 0 Series models, as a part of its initiatives toward the realization of carbon neutrality.

About the Honda press conference at CES 2025