6G Begins! Embarking On A New Journey Of Global Interoperable Standards

TOKYO, Dec 19, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - On December 12th in 3GPP TSG-RAN meeting #106, Madrid, 6G RAN level study item supported by 56 co-signed companies was approved, which achieves a significant milestone of 6G standard. This study item aims at interacting with ITU on 6G technical performance requirements. In the future, deployment scenarios, requirements and potential directions of 6G access technologies will be further identified and investigated in 3GPP.

This initiative is spearheaded by industry leaders from diverse countries and regions, underscoring the shared dedication of 3GPP and the broader telecommunications sector to forge a global interoperable 6G standard. It is expected that 6G will serve as a critical enabler of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by advancing network capabilities to drive innovation.

The co-chairman of Global TD-LTE Initiative, CTO of China Mobile, Mr. Tongqing Gao, stated,“China Mobile has always maintained a strong sense of social responsibility to actively involve in the research of 6G technology, the development of standards, and the promotion of industry advancements. We believe that 6G standardization should progress steadily and solidly, driven by real requirements from global industry, and should not be aggressive and hasty. China Mobile eagerly anticipates cooperating with industrial partners to foster joint innovation, expedite the integration of information services across various sectors, and establish a robust communication network foundation.”

The Senior Executive Vice President and CTO of NTT DOCOMO, Mr. Takaaki Sato, stated,“Developing 6G global standard is an important opportunity to provide new values such as sustainability, higher efficiency, network for AI, connectivity everywhere, and new/improved customer experiences. These values have great potential to change our life and industries with IOWN (Innovative Optical and Wireless Network) for adapting to the environment in global. NTT DOCOMO is willing to lead this activity in 3GPP together with other great contributors in diverse regions, as there are global common demands and issues 6G should address.”

Vice President and Head of Infra Tech Office of SKT, Dr. Yu Takki, stated,“The collaboration with industry leaders marks a significant first step in shaping the future of the global telecommunications industry, and SK Telecom is proud to be one of the key contributors to global unified 6G standardization. We believe that 6G will not only transform connectivity but also act as a catalyst for innovation across industries, creating new value through the convergence of AI and telecommunications. SK Telecom remains committed to working closely with global partners to realize a seamless and intelligent 6G ecosystem.”

Chief Technology Officer and SVP of Strategy and Technology Enablement of Verizon, Mr. Yago Tenorio, stated,“Verizon is committed to driving innovation and collaboration within the global technology community. A unified global technology standard is essential for unlocking the full potential of 6G, enabling seamless and secure connectivity, and fostering an inclusive digital society. By working together with industry partners, we can achieve ambitious global objectives and ensure that the benefits of next-generation connectivity are accessible to all.”

