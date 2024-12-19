Dublin, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Surface Materials for Market: Focus on Vinyl, Leather, Fabric, and Other Alternatives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific surface materials for transportation market is projected to reach $38.87 billion by 2033 from $18.26 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.84% during the forecast period 2023-2033

Surface materials including upholstery, dashboards, and headliners are in high demand in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) transportation market as important industries like automotive, rail, marine, and aviation continue to grow. From 2023 to 2033, the market is anticipated to increase due to the growing usage of surface materials, especially in the automotive industry in major APAC economies including China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

The market for surface materials for transportation in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to develop significantly due to the growth of important industries like aviation, rail, automobile, and marine. With the region rapidly industrializing, becoming more urbanized, and seeing a rise in consumer demand for cutting-edge transportation solutions, surface materials such as upholstery, dashboards, headliners, and floors are in high demand.

This expansion is being driven by major economies such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, with the automotive sector being particularly important. The need for surface materials including textiles, synthetic and natural leather, and non-wovens is rising as a result of both the expanding aftermarket customisation trend and the rising vehicle production. Market growth is fueled by the widespread usage of these materials in car interiors to improve durability, comfort, and aesthetics.

Additionally, the region's focus on sustainability is driving the development of eco-friendly surface materials, matching with global trends toward lowering carbon footprints. Notwithstanding, certain obstacles such as volatile raw material prices and escalating installation expenses in the price-sensitive Asia-Pacific market may influence customer adoption.

Despite these obstacles, it is anticipated that between 2023 and 2033, the surface materials market in the APAC region will continue to rise due to ongoing technical advancements and the growing significance of individualized transportation solutions.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different surface materials, various sales channels such as OEM and aftermarket, end-use industries, and different material types involved in the production of surface materials. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the Asia-Pacific surface materials for transportation market based on the end user (automotive, marine, aviation, rail and others).

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Asia-Pacific surface materials for transportation market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been product developments, business expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the global surface materials for transportation market.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Asia-Pacific surface materials for transportation market analyzed and profiled in the study involve surface materials manufacturers and the overall ecosystem. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the surface materials for transportation market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



Toray Industries, Inc.

Teijin Limited

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. Kuraray Co. Ltd.

