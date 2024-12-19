EQS-News: Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins major contract for the realisation of key parts of the WAD natural transmission pipeline in the low three-digit million euro range

19.12.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

FRIEDRICH VORWERK wins major contract for the realisation of key parts of the WAD transmission pipeline in the low three-digit million euro range Tostedt, 19 December 2024 – Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE (ISIN DE000A255F11), a leading provider in the field of energy infrastructure, has been awarded a major contract by transmission system operator Open Grid Europe (OGE) as part of a joint venture to realise one of three construction lots for the Wardenburg-Drohne natural gas transmission pipeline (WAD). The contract for the 36 km long section carries a total volume in the low three-digit million euro range and will be realised by a joint venture consisting of the FRIEDRICH VORWERK Group (Friedrich Vorwerk and Bohlen & Doyen) and the Austrian HABAU Group (PPS Pipeline Systems and HABAU). The 90 km long WAD forms the second section of the planned Etzel-Wardenburg-Drohne transmission pipeline. The first section is the 60 km long Etzel-Wardenburg line (EWA), for which the southern section of 24 km had already been awarded to the joint venture a few months ago. The newly commissioned construction section of the WAD directly follows on from the construction lot already received, meaning that work can continue seamlessly after the planned completion of the first section in the third quarter of 2025. In total, the joint venture has been commissioned with a pipeline section of 60 kilometres. The combined project volume is well into the three-digit million range. The entire Etzel-Wardenburg-Drohne transmission pipeline will make an important contribution to Germany's sustainable security of supply and the energy transition, as it is already designed for the transport of hydrogen. In view of the need to connect numerous new gas power plants to the existing natural gas grid as well as the planned realization of the 9,040 km long hydrogen core network (“Kernnetz”), a large number of different new construction and conversion measures are currently being planned by the gas transmission network operators and will soon be implemented. Due to its broad service and technology portfolio and decades of experience in the field of qualified pipeline construction, FRIEDRICH VORWERK expects demand in this area to remain strong in the future. Contact Details Friedrich Vorwerk Group SE

