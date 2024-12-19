EQS-News: Multitude P.L.C. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Multitude p.l.c.: Relocation to Switzerland Expected to be Completed on 30 December 2024

19.12.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Multitude p.l.c.: Relocation to Switzerland Expected to be Completed on 30 December 2024

Gzira, 19 December 2024 – Multitude p.l.c., a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40G1Q, ISIN: MT0002810100) (“Multitude”,“Company” or“Group”) announces that its relocation to Switzerland (“Relocation”) is expected to be completed on 30 December 2024. The Relocation was approved by the Company's shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting on 5 September 2024 (“EGM”). At the EGM, the shareholders also approved, among other things, the change of the Company's registered seat to the City of Zug, Switzerland, the change of the Company's name to Multitude AG (with translations“Multitude Ltd” and“Multitude SA”), and new Swiss-law governed articles of association. All of the said changes will enter into force upon and subject to the Relocation becoming effective. The Malta Business Registry issued its consent for the Relocation on 13 December 2024. In connection with the Relocation, the Company will, on 30 December 2024, be registered with the Zug Commercial Register in Switzerland and struck off from the Malta Business Registry. In Switzerland, the Company's registered address will be Grafenauweg 8, 6300 Zug.

The Relocation will not affect the listing of the Company on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Accordingly, the Company's shares will continue to be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and trading is expected to continue without any interruptions. After the Relocation, the Company's home Member State for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive will be Germany.

Upon the Relocation, the ISIN of the Company's shares will change from the current Maltese ISIN (MT0002810100) to a new Swiss ISIN (CH1398992755), and the WKN will change from the current WKN (A40G1Q) to a new one (A40VJN). Also, the trading symbol of the Company shares will change from the current symbol (E4I) to a new one (MULT).

In connection with the Relocation, the Company's issuer central securities depository (“CSD”) will change from the CSD operated by the Malta Stock Exchange to SIX SIS, Switzerland's national CSD. The change of the issuer CSD does not require any immediate actions from the Company's shareholders.

The Company's LEI Code (74370078YLPFWHE33716) is expected to remain unchanged in connection with the Relocation. Contact:

Lasse Mäkelä

Chief Strategy and IR Officer

Phone: +41 79 371 34 17

E-Mail:...

About Multitude p.l.c.:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude's business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is in the process of relocating to Switzerland. Multitude is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'E4l'.

