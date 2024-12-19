Partners Group’S Announcement Of Aum As Of 31 December 2024
Date
12/19/2024 4:13:07 AM
|
Partners Group
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Partners Group's announcement of AuM as of 31 December 2024
19.12.2024 / 10:00 CET/CEST
| Tuesday, 14 January 2025
| 6:15pm CET
Dear Sir/Madam,
We cordially invite you to join David Layton , Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Brewer , Global Head Client Solutions, Roberto Cagnati , Chief Risk Officer, Head Portfolio Solutions, and Stephen Otter , Head Private Markets Royalties, for the presentation of our Business Update 2024 and Outlook 2025 on Tuesday, 14 January 2025 at 6:15pm CET (12:15pm EST).
To register for the webcast or phone dial-in, or access the recording after the live call, please click here .
A press release summarizing the key highlights of the announcement will be published ahead of the conference call at 5:45pm CET on 14 January and the presentation will be sent out to all registered participants shortly before the call begins.
Please note that Partners Group's full-year financial results and the corresponding report will be published on 11 March 2025.
We look forward to having you join us.
Kind regards,
Partners Group
End of Media Release
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Partners Group
|
| Zugerstrasse 57
|
| 6341 Baar
|
| Switzerland
| Phone:
| +41 41 784 60 00
| Fax:
| + 41 41 784 60 01
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
| align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN:
| CH0024608827
| Valor:
| 2460882
| Listed:
| SIX Swiss Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 2054909
|
| End of News
| EQS News Service
MENAFN19122024004691010666ID1109010834
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.