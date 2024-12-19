Egypt, Indonesia Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation, Regional Conflicts

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) On Wednesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi welcomed Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during his official visit to Egypt. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting followed by an expanded session attended by Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty and Minister of and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib.

The discussions primarily focused on ongoing regional conflicts, including the situation in Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon. Both presidents emphasized the importance of continuing efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza, securing the release of hostages, and ensuring unrestricted access to humanitarian aid. They also reaffirmed their support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, in line with international resolutions, and called for stability and respect for sovereignty in Syria and Lebanon.

The visit also coincided with the summit of the Group of Eight Developing Islamic Countries for Economic Cooperation (D-8), chaired by Egypt. The summit, taking place on Thursday in Cairo, includes leaders from Egypt, Indonesia, Turkey, Iran, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Pakistan.

During the meeting, President Al-Sisi emphasized the historical ties between Egypt and Indonesia, highlighting Egypt's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across various sectors. He stressed the importance of intensifying political cooperation and coordination on regional and international issues, particularly in crisis management.

Cultural and scientific cooperation was also a key topic. President Subianto expressed gratitude for the educational opportunities Egypt has provided to Indonesian students, especially at Al-Azhar University, noting the positive impact these opportunities have had on Indonesian society and the promotion of moderate Islamic thought.

Additionally, the leaders discussed ways to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, manufacturing, information technology, food security, and renewable energy. President Al-Sisi assured that Egypt is ready to offer all necessary support to facilitate the work of Indonesian companies and investors in the country.

President Subianto expressed his appreciation for Egypt's efforts in building a strong infrastructure that attracts foreign investment. He also highlighted the potential for increasing Indonesian investments in Egypt and exploring partnerships to localize certain industries.



