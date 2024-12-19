The 16Th Wuxi International Renewal Energy Exhibition Opens

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUXI, China, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 16th Wuxi International Renewal commenced on Wednesday. International guests from 16 countries and regions, as well as representatives from new energy companies, organizations, and academic institutions, attended the event.

In recent years, Wuxi City in E China, has been building itself as a capital of new energy equipment. The city has formulated a series of policies, including two three-year action plans for the new energy and hydrogen energy storage industries. It has nurtured 21 new energy listed companies and 43 specialized and sophisticated SMEs. From January to October of this year, its new energy enterprises above the designated size achieved an industrial output value of 191.47 billion yuan and revenue of 148.93 billion yuan. The total scale is expected to exceed 200 billion yuan by the end of the year.

Zhao Jianjun, Mayor of Wuxi, stated that Wuxi will further strengthen its diversified development. The focus will be on the "industry cluster + characteristic park" model, planning and coordinating the city's new energy industry clusters across five key fields: wind, solar, hydrogen, storage, and vehicles. Efforts will be made to highlight distinctive advantages, accelerating the creation of a comprehensive and competitive new energy industry hub. The city will also deepen cross-industry integration, and improve the collaboration mechanism between new energy and sectors like the Internet of Things, integrated circuits, low-altitude economy, and artificial intelligence, to create an efficient, integrated, and collaborative industrial ecosystem.

At the launching ceremony, 27 key projects were signed on-site, with a total investment amount of 17.705 billion yuan. It is expected that during the exhibition, more than 60 projects will be signed, with a total investment amount exceeding 30 billion yuan. These projects cover areas such as industrial park development, headquarters base construction, new product R&D and production, industrial supporting production, and application demonstration and promotion.

The event also features exhibitions, parallel conferences, and multiple industry docking activities. The exhibition area spans 20,000 square meters, with 105 representative companies from various fields showcasing their latest products and technologies. A range of new products and technologies were unveiled, including "charge-free" solar-powered vehicles, electric semi-trailer trucks, and mobile electric vehicle charging robots.

