Ultimovacs ASA: Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting On 9 January 2024 - CORRECTION

Oslo, 19 December 2024: Reference is made to the notice published by Ultimovacs ASA (the "Company") on 17 December 2024 regarding the contemplated business combination between the Company and Zelluna Immunotherapy AS and the fully committed private placement and the stock exchange notice published at 07:00 CET today. In today's notice, one attachment was missing. All documents are included in this announcement,

The Company's board of directors (the "Board") hereby calls for an extraordinary general meeting on 9 January 2025 at 09:00 CET (the "EGM") to resolve upon the matters proposed by the Board in the attached EGM notice.

The EGM will be held electronically. For participation, please log in at with the user ID and password provided.

All documents and appendices regarding the EGM are made available at the Company's website: .

For further information, please see or contact:

Hans Vassgård Eid, Interim CEO and CFO, Ultimovacs ASA

Email: ...

Phone: +47 482 48632





Attachments



20241219 Ultimovacs EGM notice

Appendix 1 - Registration and proxy form to the Extraordinary General Meeting

Appendix 2 - List of shareholders in Zelluna

Appendix 4 - Biographies for proposed Board

Appendix 3 - Draft Articles of Association Appendix 5 - Pre-committing investors in the Private Placement