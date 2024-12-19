Correction: Aspo’S Financial Reporting In 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aspo Plc

Correction: Aspo's reporting in 2025

Aspo Plc corrects the release published on October 29, 2024, at 8:45 am regarding Aspo's financial reporting in 2025 and changes the publishing dates of the financial reporting in 2025. Below is the corrected release in full.



Aspo's financial reporting in 2025



In 2025, Aspo Plc will publish its financial statement release, half year financial report and two interim reports as follows:



- financial statement release for 2024 on Monday, February 17, 2025

- interim report for January–March 2025 on Monday, May 12, 2025

- half year financial report for January–June 2025 on Monday, August 18, 2025

- interim report for January–September 2025 on Monday, November 3, 2025



The financial statements and the report of the Board of Directors for 2024 will be published on the company's website during week 14/2025.



Aspo's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Friday, April 25, 2025, in Helsinki, Finland. The Board of Directors will give a separate notice of the Annual General Meeting later. Possible requests from shareholders to include matters on the agenda of Aspo's 2025 Annual General Meeting shall be sent to Aspo's Board of Directors not later than February 21, 2025. The written request, together with an explanation or a draft resolution, shall be sent to Aspo Plc, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 70, FI-02151 Espoo, Finland.



Aspo's financial information is published in Finnish and in English and made available on the company website at and .



