Bird flu spreads in California, California Governor Gavin Newsom declares

(MENAFN) California Governor Gavin Newsom declared an emergency on Wednesday due to the spread of the H5N1 avian flu virus among the state's dairy cattle.



Bird flu has been noticed in cattle in 16 states following it was first noticed in stocks in Texas and Kansas in March recent year. While no person-to-person transmission has been noticed, Newsom's office stated "nearly all" people who were infected with the virus were exposed through infected cattle.



Newsom declared the risk to the public "remains low" so far, however, promised to take "all necessary steps to prevent the spread of this virus."



“This proclamation is a targeted action to ensure government agencies have the resources and flexibility they need to respond quickly to this outbreak," he announced in a statement, in addition to, "Building on California’s testing and monitoring system -- the largest in the nation -- we are committed to further protecting public health, supporting our agriculture industry, and ensuring that Californians have access to accurate, up-to-date information,".



