VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), a medtech company at the forefront of introducing advanced into the body, including the unique device RefluxStopTM for the of acid reflux, a treatment field with 1 billion sufferers, announces that the leading Universitätsklinik Magdeburg, which is an INEK reporting hospital, now performs the RefluxStopTM procedure.

Earlier this month Prof. Dr. med. Frank Benedix and Dr. med. Steffi Peglow performed the first RefluxStopTM procedures at the Universitätsklinik Magdeburg. The university hospital has over 25 specialized departments and this state-of-the-art facility offers interdisciplinary consultation for patients with reflux disease.

Since this center reports to the governmental body INEK on the actual costs for the procedure, this is one of an important group of hospitals when coming closer to reimbursement in Germany and part of an increasing number of INEK reporting centers using RefluxStop.

Prof. Dr. med. Frank Benedix, says, "I am very excited to be able to offer my patients the latest innovative technology in the surgical treatment of GERD, which has already helped several hundreds of patients in Germany and over 1000 patients across Europe. RefluxStop's long-term outcomes look very promising and offer access to an additional surgical option for previously untreatable patients and countless more GERD patients who struggle with the relentless and painful symptoms of the disease on a daily basis."

The CEO and founder of Implantica and inventor of RefluxStopTM, Dr. Peter Forsell, says, "We are filled with energy and enthusiasm to partner with the additional key figures in the surgical treatment field of GERD, Prof. Dr. med. Frank Benedix and Dr. med. Steffi Peglow, at the prestigious Universitätsklinik Magdeburg.

With about 17% of the German population suffering from GERD, the impact on people's lives, including the socio-economic impact, is often hugely underestimated. One study estimates that work absences due to GERD alone result in a loss of well over €600 million each year.1 I believe innovations like RefluxStopTM have the potential to revolutionize patient outcomes for millions of GERD patients and ultimately, in line with our company's mission, save tremendous costs for society!"

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStopTM, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results.

for further information.

About RefluxStopTM

RefluxStopTM is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GORD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower oesophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStopTM device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower oesophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStopTM mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

