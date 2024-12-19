Everett Stern, HSBC Whistleblower, To Expose New Concerns At TD Bank In Washington, D.C.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Press and Protest Scheduled for January 14, 2025, on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Everett Stern, the renowned whistleblower who exposed HSBC's involvement in facilitating transactions linked to terrorism, CEO of Stern Cybersecurity, and Intelligence Director of Tactical Rabbit, will hold a press conference on January 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The press conference will be followed by a public protest on Capitol Hill to discuss concerns related to TD Bank.

Stern's upcoming revelations focus on what he describes as significant concerns within TD Bank's financial practices, particularly with regard to its compliance with anti-money laundering and national security standards. Stern, whose past whistleblowing efforts led to significant scrutiny of HSBC's practices, is now calling attention to what he sees as a broader issue within large financial institutions that prioritize profit over stringent regulatory adherence.

“This is not just about TD Bank,” Stern said.“This is about ensuring that all financial institutions operate with the highest standards of transparency and compliance, so that we can protect our financial system and national security.”

The press conference, set for 12:00 PM EST, will outline Stern's findings and present his call for stronger legislative action to improve regulatory oversight and accountability in the financial sector. Following the press conference, Stern and his supporters will participate in a protest, advocating for more effective measures to ensure that financial institutions adhere to rigorous standards that protect the interests of the public.

Stern's whistleblowing efforts in 2012, which revealed serious lapses in HSBC's anti-money laundering practices, led to widespread public debate and regulatory reforms. Now, as the CEO of Stern Cybersecurity and Intelligence Director of Tactical Rabbit, Stern is using his expertise in cybersecurity and corporate intelligence to continue advocating for stronger protections within the financial system.

“The need for comprehensive financial oversight has never been more urgent,” Stern emphasized.“We must ensure that the systems in place are effective, transparent, and truly safeguard against risks to national security and the broader economy.”

Stern's campaign seeks to highlight potential gaps in financial regulation and encourage stronger enforcement mechanisms to ensure that large institutions are held to the highest standards of compliance.



About Everett Stern:

Everett Stern is a whistleblower, businessman, and former U.S. Senate candidate. He gained national attention for exposing HSBC's shortcomings in its anti-money laundering practices. As the founder and CEO of Stern Cybersecurity, Stern is committed to defending critical infrastructure from cybersecurity threats and advocating for stronger regulatory frameworks in the financial sector. He also serves as Intelligence Director of Tactical Rabbit, a corporate intelligence firm specializing in crisis consulting.

