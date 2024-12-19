Keshav Maharaj To Miss Remainder Of Odis Vs Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Cape Town, Dec 19 (IANS) South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against Pakistan due to a left adductor strain.

Maharaj suffered the injury during warm-ups ahead of the first ODI in Paarl on Tuesday. He was replaced by pace-bowling all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo in South Africa's XI.

Maharaj will return home to Durban for rehabilitation while Bjorn Fortuin has been named as his replacement for the remaining two ODIs against Pakistan, scheduled to be played on Thursday and Sunday in Cape Town and Johannesburg, respectively.

"Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out for the remainder of the ODI series against Pakistan after scans revealed a left adductor strain. He will return home to Durban for rehabilitation and will be reassessed ahead of the first Test against Pakistan," Cricket South Africa said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Bjorn Fortuin has been named as his replacement for the final two ODIs," it added.

Maharaj's injury adds to South Africa's growing list of unavailable bowlers. The hosts are already missing Anrich Nortje (fractured toe), Gerald Coetzee (groin), Lungi Ngidi (hip), Nandre Burger (lower back), and Wiaan Mulder (broken finger). Recently, Maharaj played a pivotal role in South Africa's final-day victory against Sri Lanka in Gqeberha, taking 5 for 76 to spark a batting collapse.

In his absence, South Africa can turn to spin-bowling options Dane Piedt and Senuran Muthusamy for the Test series against Pakistan.

Other potential candidates include batting allrounder Neil Brand, who bowls left-arm spin and toured New Zealand earlier this year; legspinner Shaun von Berg, who debuted on the same tour; and left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, though his last first-class appearance was in 2021.

The first Test of the two-match series against Pakistan begins in Centurion on December 26. South Africa, currently No. 1 on the World Test Championship points table, need one more win to secure a spot in the final.