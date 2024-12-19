Russian Army Attacks Chernihiv Region's Border Area, Injuring Police Officer And Teenager
Date
12/19/2024 3:09:26 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of December 18, the enemy attacked the border area of the Chernihiv region. The shelling resulted in two people being seriously wounded, including a Police officer and a 16-year-old boy, and caused damage to a residential building.
Viacheslav Chaus, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
<script async src=" data-telegram-post="chernigivskaODA/17044" data-width="100%"></script>
“On the evening of December 18, the enemy fired at the border area of the Chernihiv region. Unfortunately, there are victims. A police officer sustained serious injuries and is currently in critical condition. Injuries were also sustained by a 16-year-old boy. A residential building was damaged,” the post reads.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the evening of December 17, Russian invaders struck Semenivka, Chernihiv region, with artillery, killing a 74-year-old man.
